Mariners slugger Kyle Lewis was not activated from the injured list Monday as M’s fans might have hoped, but the 2020 Rookie of the Year could be back in the lineup Tuesday night.

Lewis was in transit to Seattle on Monday afternoon and manager Scott Servais said, “We’ll see how he’s feeling and hopefully add him to our roster.”

“I am going glass half-full that he’s going to be available tomorrow; that’s what I am going with,” Servais said when asked if Lewis’ rehab assignment with Class AAA Tacoma could be extended past the 20-day period that ended Sunday.

Lewis has not played in the big leagues since suffering a torn meniscus in his right knee trying to make a difficult catch May 31 last season.

Lewis, who suffered a torn ACL in his right knee in 2016, played once in the outfield early in his rehab assignment but rested for two days afterward and was only used as the designated hitter after that. He hit .314 with three homers in 35 at-bats with Tacoma and played in three straight games Friday-Sunday.

“The adjustment was to get him going DHing, and get him comfortable doing that,” Servais said. “It doesn’t mean we won’t get him in the outfield at some point, but where we’re at right now and his anxiousness to get back and be a contributor here, we thought it would be best to try to get him to fill the DH spot as quickly as we could.”

Servais said getting Lewis back could be a big boost for an offense that has struggled all season.

“Any time you can get a player back that can change the lineup and impact the game the way he can, it’s a huge shot in the arm,” Servais said. “He hasn’t played in the big leagues in a while — it has been almost a year — so you don’t know what you’re going to get, but I hope he comes back smoking hot.”

Swanson not progressing as fast as hoped

Reliever Erik Swanson (right elbow inflammation) began throwing from 60 feet Friday but has experienced some soreness and it seems likely he will not be ready to return from the 15-day injured list when he is eligible on May 29.

“Some days are better than others, and I’m just waiting to stack together a few days where it’s feeling good,” Swanson said.

Said Servais: “He’s progressing pretty well but maybe not as fast as he was hoping or I was hoping. I always hope guys can get back faster than they can.”

Swanson was off to an excellent start before being sidelined, with a 1.29 ERA in 14 innings, allowing 10 hits and one walk while striking out 21.

He is eager to return.

“It has been pretty hard; it’s been pretty frustrating,” Swanson said of not playing. “Unfortunately, sometime that’s how it goes. Hopefully I will get back out there soon.”

Notes

Reliever Ken Giles (finger) was scheduled to throw live batting practice at the team’s complex in Peoria, Ariz., and Servais said if that goes well that Giles would go on a rehab assignment.

Giles missed most of the 2020 season and all of 2021 recovering from Tommy John surgery. The Mariners signed Giles, who has 115 big-league saves, to a two-year contract in February 2021 even though they knew he would not be able to pitch until 2022.

He was placed on injured list just before this season started with a tendon strain in the middle finger of his throwing hand.

* When the Mariners lost six straight games last season, Servais held a team-meeting after the last of those losses, a 9-2 loss to San Diego that dropped the team to 21-26. Seattle won the next two games and was never five games below .500 again.

Servais said he has not considered holding a team meeting this year, because he said the effort has been good, despite the recent four-game skid dropping the team to 17-25 entering Monday.

“Our guys are trying hard, they’re playing hard and they’re competing,” Servais said. “(Finishing) off a rough road trip, we easily could have packed it in (Sunday against Boston) but we didn’t. … What are you going to yell at them about?”