Scott Servais has one specific suggestion for how to awaken the Mariners’ slumping offense, and he says he’s introduced the idea to Seattle’s hitters in one-on-one meetings.

“Getting back to using the whole field is absolutely critical in hitting in our game, and certainly with the level of pitching that we’re seeing night in and night out,” the Mariners manager said Wednesday afternoon, a day after his club was no-hit for the second time in 13 days.

“You’ve got to get back into using the opposite-field gap. That allows you to stay on a few more balls and, hopefully, not roll over so many pitches or pop so many pitches up. I’ve been in baseball a long time and when you’re struggling, (that approach is) the foundation — it’s the base of what you go back to and that’s where we need to get to.”

Detroit’s Spencer Turnbull threw the fifth no-hitter of the major league season against the Mariners on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Park. Five of Seattle’s nine hitters in the lineup Tuesday finished the day with a batting average of .192 or worse, leaving Seattle with a MLB-worst .199 batting average through 43 games.

Cleveland and Milwaukee are tied for the second-worst batting average at .212.

“You’ve got to give their pitcher a ton of credit. He threw a good ballgame against us,” Servais said. “But, you know, we’ve struggled to put any consistency together offensively probably over the last 30 days or so. It has been a battle. Like I said last night, I thought we were working our way out of it through the back end of the Cleveland series. And, again, you take a step forward, take a step back, (but) you’ve got to keep fighting through it. And the injury bug doesn’t help things, as we have new players coming. But we’ll try to make some adjustments approach-wise.”

Advertising

The Mariners did not take batting practice on the field before Wednesday’s final game of the homestand. That, Servais said, was a decision made before Tuesday’s game. Players took batting practice inside indoor cages instead, and the pregame routine was otherwise normal, he said.

Dylan Moore to IL with calf strain

There is, indeed, another new hitter in the lineup Wednesday night.

Infielder Jack Mayfield is set to make his Mariners’ debut as the starting second baseman after being recalled from Class AAA Tacoma earlier in the day.

Mayfield takes the roster spot of Dylan Moore, who was placed on the 10-day injured list with a calf strain.

“The injury bug has hit,” Servais said, “and it hasn’t gone away.”

Servais was hopeful Moore would need just the minimum 10 days on the IL. “Fingers crossed,” he said.

Mayfield, Sam Haggerty and Donnie Walton will be in the mix at second base in Moore’s absence.