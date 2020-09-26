The Mariners figured out the best way to avoid watching the A’s celebrate another extra-innings, walk-off win this season — score four runs in the top half of the inning to put the game out of reach.

After watching the A’s celebrate their sixth walk-off of the season Friday night, the Mariners found themselves in an extra-innings situation less than 24 hours later.

The Mariners scored four runs in the top of the eighth inning — no, that’s not a typo — and Kendall Graveman worked scoreless bottom of the eighth to secure a 5-1 victory over the A’s in the opening game of Saturday’s doubleheader.

With two seven-inning games scheduled, the second a makeup game for a postponed game in Seattle, the Mariners were the visiting team in the opener.

The teams played to a 1-1 tie through seven innings. In the top of the eighth, J.P. Crawford drove in pinch-runner Dee Gordon with his third hit of the game for a 2-1 lead.

Crawford made it 3-1 when he stole second and scored on Ty France’s single to left. Kyle Seager’s two-run homer provided the necessary cushion.