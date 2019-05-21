ARLINGTON, Texas — If you were playing Mariners transaction bingo, you might have a winner in one day on Tuesday.

The seemingly never-ending roster churn continued with the Mariners making an expected move for a starting pitcher, placing two players on the injured list and taking another off it, recalling two players, acquiring a reliever and optioning a player to clear a 40-man roster spot.

The Mariners placed third baseman/first baseman Ryon Healy on the injured list with lower-back inflammation. Healy exited Monday night’s game with lower back discomfort after hitting a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning. The team also placed second baseman Dee Gordon on the IL with a right wrist contusion. This injury dates back to when Gordon was hit by a J.A. Happ pitch in New York. Gordon avoided the IL at the time with a few days off. But it’s clear that the wrist has been bothering him since then.

Though it wasn’t part of the Mariners’ initial announcement of roster moves, sources confirm a report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan that the Mariners have reached an agreement with veteran right-handed reliever Anthony Bass on an MLB contract. With their 40-man roster full, the Mariners will still have to open a spot for Bass by designating a player for assignment on top of Tuesday’s announced moves.

After announcing that veteran left-hander Tommy Milone would make the start Tuesday evening in place of the injured Felix Hernandez, the Mariners selected Milone’s minor-league contract and added him to the 40-man and active roster.

To make room for Milone, right-handed reliever Parker Markel was optioned back to Class AAA Tacoma.

Infielder Shed Long was recalled from Tacoma to take Healy’s spot on the roster while utility infielder Dylan Moore was activated from the injured list. This is Long’s second call-up in the month. He went 0 for 9 in his previous call-up. Moore suffered a right wrist contusion after getting hit by a pitch in New York.

Long’s stay with the Mariners will likely be brief because third baseman Kyle Seager is near a return from the 60-day injured list after undergoing hand surgery during spring training. Seager is currently rehabbing with the Rainiers. He’s eligible to return on Saturday when the Mariners are in Oakland. The expectation is that Seager will join the Mariners on Friday in the Bay Area and be activated from the IL on Saturday. Long would then be optioned back to Tacoma. Healy’s injured list stint temporarily solves the roster crunch situation with Seager’s return and a plethora of first baseman/designated hitter types on the 25-man roster.

Bass was pitching for the Reds’ Class AAA affiliate in Louisville this season before exercising an opt-out in his minor league contract. He was 1-1 with nine saves and a 2.21 ERA in 19 appearances. Bass was briefly a Mariner before the 2015 season. Seattle acquired him along with outfielder Leonys Martin in a trade from the Rangers. Later that offseason, the Mariners granted him his release so he could pitch in Japan. In parts of seven MLB seasons with four different teams, Bass has pitched in 147 big league games, posting a 4.51 ERA.