The Mariners announced the promotions of six people within their baseball operations staff in the front office and the hiring of a new employee to join the group.

The promotions include:

Brendan Domaracki – Director, Player Personnel

– Director, Player Personnel David Hesslink – Assistant Director, Baseball Projects

– Assistant Director, Baseball Projects Frankie Piliere – Assistant Director, Amateur Scouting

– Assistant Director, Amateur Scouting Skylar Shibayama – Manager, Data Strategy

– Manager, Data Strategy Emanuel Sifuentes – Assistant Director, Player Development

– Assistant Director, Player Development Jesse Smith – Senior Director, Analytics

The Mariners also hired Sam Reinertsen to serve as a coordinator in advance scouting.

“I am confident that these leaders will continue to ensure success in our growth as an organization,”general manager Jerry Dipoto said in a news release. “They are emblematic of what we believe to be a young and talented team.”

The Mariners opted to not renew the contracts of several employees in the scouting and baseball operations department because of the COVID-19 shutdown, citing the need to restructure and become more efficient under more difficult financial conditions.

In his new role, Domaracki, a 2008 graduate of Stanford, will oversee the Mariners’ professional scouting operations, including taking on a key role in player procurement. This will be his fifth season with Seattle. He previously served as a player personnel manager, overseeing the East Coast. Before joining the Mariners, he worked for six-plus years with the Arizona Diamondbacks, finishing as their assistant director of scouting.

Hesslink enters his fourth season in the Mariners front office after joining the baseball operations staff in September of 2017. Since beginning his front office career, he has been involved in all areas of baseball operations, focusing on finding ways to connect analytics with on-field operations. He held the role of project manager in baseball operations during the 2020 season.

The Mariners made the unusual move of selecting Hesslink in 34th round of the 2017 MLB first-year player draft out of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), knowing he would eventually transition to an analyst role in the front office. Following the draft, he played one season with Class Everett before making the move.

Piliere will be in his fourth season with the Mariners and will assist Scott Hunter, the Mariners’ director of amateur scouting, in overseeing the amateur scouting staff and the annual first-year player draft. He spent the last two seasons with the MLB club as the coordinator of advance scouting.

Shibayama spent the last two seasons as a data strategist, implementing strategic innovations via analytical research and education with the focus on advance scouting and in-game strategy.

He will now have a focus big picture research projects. Shibayama graduated from Yale University with a degree in statistics. He began his Mariners tenure as a baseball analytics intern in 2018. He is also serving as a mentor for the Mariners Hometown Nine program.

Sifuentes, a Pepperdine grad, spent the previous two seasons as the manager of player personnel, overseeing the pro scouting in the American League while assisting the amateur scouting director in preparation for the draft. His new responsibilities include leading all the player development staff and providing operational support. Sifuentes joined the Mariners in 2014 as the coordinator of advance scouting.

Smith, a Seattle native and a University of Chicago grad, will continue to oversee the Mariners’ analytics department. He was promoted to director before the 2017 season. He began his career with the Mariners as an intern in 2012 before being hired full-time in October of 2012.

Reinertsen joins the Mariners after spending the last two seasons as an intern with the Tampa Bay Rays. He served as minor-league video intern in his first season with the Rays before holding the role of advance scouting intern during the 2020 season.