PEORIA, Ariz. — Even with Major League Baseball shut down and spring-training sites devoid of players or activity, teams can make roster moves, cutting players from spring training and re-assigning them or optioning them to minor-league teams.
“There has not been a freeze put on roster moves,” general manager Jerry Dipoto said in a conference call Thursday. “Really anything to do right now is obviously a paper move, and any moves we would make would simply be situating rosters for the better when we do come back, reassigning or optioning players, but we don’t anticipate doing that at least in the immediate term.”
But that changed Friday as the Mariners made four moves, optioning four players on the 40-man roster to Triple A Tacoma:
- Donovan Walton, infielder
- Patrick Wisdom, infielder
- Zac Grotz, right-handed pitcher
- Taylor Williams, right-handed pitcher.
Walton, 25, is a middle infielder who had an outside shot to win the utility spot on the 25-man roster. He was expected to be Tacoma’s starting shortstop this season. Walton posted a .300/.390/.427 slash line in 124 games for Double-A Arkansas with 22 double, three triples, 11 homers and 50 RBI in 2019. He was a September call-up and had three hits in 16 at-bats.
Wisdom, 28, was signed as a free agent and was expected to compete for the final roster spot with his ability to play first base, third base, left field while offering right-handed hitting power potential. But he struggled in Cactus League play, hitting just .136 (3 for 22) with two doubles and 14 strikeouts.
Grotz, 27, was competing for a spot in the bullpen and made four appearances this spring, allowing three earned runs in five innings. Signed as a free agent last season out of the independent leagues, Grotz pitched well for Arkansas and earned a call-up late in the season. He made 14 appearances, posting a 4.15 ERA in 17 1/3 innings with 18 strikeouts and eight walks.
Williams, 28, was claimed off waivers from the Brewers on Feb. 21. The Washington native made three appearances, pitching 2 2/3 innings and allowing three runs with five strikeouts this spring. He spent most of last season with Triple-A San Antonio. He made 46 appearances, posting a 2.83 ERA with six saves. In 54 innings, he struck out 57 batters and walked 21. He made 10 appearances with the Brewers and struggled, posting a 9.82 ERA in 14 2/3 innings.
With the roster moves, the Mariners have 45 players on their spring roster — 32 roster players, 13 non-roster invitees and one player on the 60-day injured list.
Pitchers
63 ADAMS, Austin #, RHP
53 ALTAVILLA, Dan, RHP
60 ANDERSON, Cody *, RHP
46 BAUTISTA, Gerson, RHP
65 BRENNAN, Brandon, RHP
77 DELAPLANE, Sam *, RHP
35 DUNN, Justin, RHP
16 EDWARDS JR., Carl, RHP
78 GERBER, Joey *, RHP
86 GILBERT, Logan *, RHP
49 GRAVEMAN, Kendall, RHP
6 HIRANO, Yoshihisa, RHP
61 MAGILL, Matt, RHP
55 RAMIREZ, Yohan, RHP
50 SWANSON, Erik, RHP
26 TUIVAILALA, Sam, RHP
99 WALKER, Taijuan , RHP
56 CHEN, Wei-Yin *, LHP
30 CORTES, Nestor, LHP
81 FLETCHER, Aaron *, LHP
7 GONZALES, Marco, LHP
45 GUILBEAU, Taylor, LHP
18 KIKUCHI, Yusei, LHP
33 SHEFFIELD, Justus, LHP
Catchers
2 MURPHY, Tom
23 NOLA, Austin
64 O’KEEFE, Brian *
41 RALEIGH, Cal *
Infielders
3 CRAWFORD, J.P., SS
9 GORDON, Dee, INF
28 HAGGERTY, Sam, INF
38 HANSON, Alen *, INF
4 LONG JR., Shed, 2B
10 LOPES, Tim, INF
75 MARMOLEJOS, José *, 1B
25 MOORE, Dylan, INF
15 SEAGER, Kyle, 3B
20 VOGELBACH, Daniel, 1B/DH
12 WHITE, Evan, 1B
Outfielders
47 COWGILL, Collin *
8 FRALEY, Jake
27 GONZÁLEZ, Carlos *
17 HANIGER, Mitch
58 KELENIC, Jarred *
1 LEWIS, Kyle
0 SMITH, Mallex
* NON-ROSTER INVITE
# 60-DAY INJURED LIST