PEORIA, Ariz. — Even with Major League Baseball shut down and spring-training sites devoid of players or activity, teams can make roster moves, cutting players from spring training and re-assigning them or optioning them to minor-league teams.

“There has not been a freeze put on roster moves,” general manager Jerry Dipoto said in a conference call Thursday. “Really anything to do right now is obviously a paper move, and any moves we would make would simply be situating rosters for the better when we do come back, reassigning or optioning players, but we don’t anticipate doing that at least in the immediate term.”

But that changed Friday as the Mariners made four moves, optioning four players on the 40-man roster to Triple A Tacoma:

Walton, 25, is a middle infielder who had an outside shot to win the utility spot on the 25-man roster. He was expected to be Tacoma’s starting shortstop this season. Walton posted a .300/.390/.427 slash line in 124 games for Double-A Arkansas with 22 double, three triples, 11 homers and 50 RBI in 2019. He was a September call-up and had three hits in 16 at-bats.

Wisdom, 28, was signed as a free agent and was expected to compete for the final roster spot with his ability to play first base, third base, left field while offering right-handed hitting power potential. But he struggled in Cactus League play, hitting just .136 (3 for 22) with two doubles and 14 strikeouts.

Grotz, 27, was competing for a spot in the bullpen and made four appearances this spring, allowing three earned runs in five innings. Signed as a free agent last season out of the independent leagues, Grotz pitched well for Arkansas and earned a call-up late in the season. He made 14 appearances, posting a 4.15 ERA in 17 1/3 innings with 18 strikeouts and eight walks.

Williams, 28, was claimed off waivers from the Brewers on Feb. 21. The Washington native made three appearances, pitching 2 2/3 innings and allowing three runs with five strikeouts this spring. He spent most of last season with Triple-A San Antonio. He made 46 appearances, posting a 2.83 ERA with six saves. In 54 innings, he struck out 57 batters and walked 21. He made 10 appearances with the Brewers and struggled, posting a 9.82 ERA in 14 2/3 innings.

With the roster moves, the Mariners have 45 players on their spring roster — 32 roster players, 13 non-roster invitees and one player on the 60-day injured list.

Pitchers

63 ADAMS, Austin #, RHP

53 ALTAVILLA, Dan, RHP

60 ANDERSON, Cody *, RHP

46 BAUTISTA, Gerson, RHP

65 BRENNAN, Brandon, RHP

77 DELAPLANE, Sam *, RHP

35 DUNN, Justin, RHP

16 EDWARDS JR., Carl, RHP

78 GERBER, Joey *, RHP

86 GILBERT, Logan *, RHP

49 GRAVEMAN, Kendall, RHP

6 HIRANO, Yoshihisa, RHP

61 MAGILL, Matt, RHP

55 RAMIREZ, Yohan, RHP

50 SWANSON, Erik, RHP

26 TUIVAILALA, Sam, RHP

99 WALKER, Taijuan , RHP

56 CHEN, Wei-Yin *, LHP

30 CORTES, Nestor, LHP

81 FLETCHER, Aaron *, LHP

7 GONZALES, Marco, LHP

45 GUILBEAU, Taylor, LHP

18 KIKUCHI, Yusei, LHP

33 SHEFFIELD, Justus, LHP

Catchers

2 MURPHY, Tom

23 NOLA, Austin

64 O’KEEFE, Brian *

41 RALEIGH, Cal *

Infielders

3 CRAWFORD, J.P., SS

9 GORDON, Dee, INF

28 HAGGERTY, Sam, INF

38 HANSON, Alen *, INF

4 LONG JR., Shed, 2B

10 LOPES, Tim, INF

75 MARMOLEJOS, José *, 1B

25 MOORE, Dylan, INF

15 SEAGER, Kyle, 3B

20 VOGELBACH, Daniel, 1B/DH

12 WHITE, Evan, 1B

Outfielders

47 COWGILL, Collin *

8 FRALEY, Jake

27 GONZÁLEZ, Carlos *

17 HANIGER, Mitch

58 KELENIC, Jarred *

1 LEWIS, Kyle

0 SMITH, Mallex

* NON-ROSTER INVITE

# 60-DAY INJURED LIST