With Major League Baseball requiring all teams to adjust their roster to have 13 position players and 13 pitchers as of Monday, the Mariners, despite having an off day, made multiple roster moves to fit the rule.

The official moves:

Ken Giles , RHP, reinstated from 60-day Injured List (right middle finger sprain).

, RHP, reinstated from 60-day Injured List (right middle finger sprain). Kevin Padlo , INF, recalled from Triple-A Tacoma.

, INF, recalled from Triple-A Tacoma. Roenis Elias , LHP, designated for assignment.

, LHP, designated for assignment. Sergio Romo, RHP, designated for assignment.

The Mariners have 10 days to either trade, release or outright Elias and Romo. Given their service time, both players can decline being outrighted to the minor leagues and become free agents if they clear waivers.

The Mariners begin a six-game west-coast road trip Tuesday with a three-game series vs. the Oakland A’s.

Giles, 31, was signed to a two-year contract before the 2021 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He suffered a strain to the middle finger midway through spring training and began the season on the injured list. He made eight major league rehab appearances with High-A Everett and Triple-A Tacoma, posting an 0-1 record with a 14.21 ERA (10 ER, 6.1 IP) with six walks and eight strikeouts.

Giles has pitched in seven MLB seasons with three different teams — Philadelphia (2014-15), Houston (2016-18) and Toronto (2018-20) — posting a 14-18 record with 115 saves and 2.74 ERA (107 ER, 351.0 IP) with 110 walks and 478 strikeouts in 357 games.

Padlo, 25, was claimed off waivers by the Mariners from San Francisco on June 11 after being traded by the Mariners to San Francisco in exchange for cash considerations on April 26. A right-handed hitter with some power, Padlo can play first base and third base. He has .240/.333/.600 slash line with five doubles, 10 homers, 25 RBI with 16 walks and 44 strikeouts.

Elías, 33, made seven relief appearances, posting a 3.52 ERA with three walks and six strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings.

Romo, 39, made 17 relief appearances with the Mariners this season, posting an 8.16 ERA (13 ER, 14.1 IP) with 4 walks and 11 strikeouts. He’s struggled in recent outings, allowing runs in three of his last four outings.