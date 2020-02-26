Mariners 5, Reds 3 at Goodyear Ballpark, Goodyear, Arizona

Notable

Talented Mariners prospect Justin Dunn pitched two innings, allowing a run on two hits with a walk and two strikeouts. Dunn was sharp in the first inning, striking out the first two hitters he faced, including Joey Votto swinging.

Outfielder Jose Siri, whom the Mariners claimed off waivers from the Reds this offseason, hit a solo homer against his former team. Daniel Vogelbach and Patrick Wisdom also had RBI singles.

Infielder Dylan Moore was removed from the game in the sixth inning as a precaution. Moore delivered an RBI single and later stole second base. But in the process, he hit his head off the Reds shortstop’s knee. Seattle didn’t want to take any chances with Moore and brought in a pinch runner.

Player of the game

Tim Lopes continues his torrid spring production. The veteran utility infielder, who is fighting for a spot on the opening day roster, went 2 for 2 with a pair of doubles, driving in a run. He has five hits in five plate appearances this spring with four doubles.

Quotable

“I thought Justin Dunn threw the ball really well. Just his whole demeanor and attacking with the fastball early in the game was great to see. He feels good about where he’s at right now. That’s what we are looking for. That’s what they saw most of last year in Arkansas. Some guys it takes a little longer to get that comfort level. It’s great that he got that experience last year. He took that into the offseason, made a few adjustments and it showed up today.” — manager Scott Servais

On tap

The Mariners will be a split squad on Thursday. One team will travel to Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona, to face the Chicago White Sox. Right-hander Ljay Newsome will get the start for Seattle. Also scheduled to pitch are right-handers Penn Murfee, Gerson Bautista and Jack Anderson. First pitch is set for 12:05 p.m. PST. Fans can listen to the White Sox radio broadcast on MLB.com

Meanwhile, at Peoria Stadium, the Mariners will face the Giants at 12:10 p.m. PST. Right-hander Logan Gilbert will make the start for Seattle with right-handers Carl Edwards Jr., Sam Delaplane, Taylor Williams and Yohan Ramirez and lefty Aaron Fletcher all scheduled to pitch. That game will have a live Mariners broadcast on mariners.com and on delay at ESPN 710-AM.

Box score

MLB.com link