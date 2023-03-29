Opening day of the Major League Baseball season is a joyous event, steeped in hope and infinite possibility. With a still-unblemished record, even the most downtrodden of fan bases can dream of better times ahead.

Certainly, that mindset exists in Seattle, where expectations for the Mariners are higher than they’ve been in years. But before their 2023 season formally commences Thursday at T-Mobile Park against the Cleveland Guardians, they will take part in a tradition that has come to exemplify the start of baseball in Seattle.

The star of this event is not Julio Rodriguez, Luis Castillo or Cal Raleigh. That will come later in the night, if all goes well for the home team. Rather, it’s a sweet and energetic 6-year-old boy from Bainbridge Island, Coleman Tawresey, who has endured a four-year battle with bilateral retinoblastoma, a rare eye cancer, that’s now in remission.

Frankly, it’s my favorite moment of an intense day, and one of the most truly heartwarming activities of the year. The formal name is the Ceremonial Run Around the Bases, but I like to call it the “Hand Me A Tissue, Please” Special.

It’s an annual collaboration between the Mariners and Make-A-Wish of Alaska & Washington, designed to put joy in your heart and bring a tear in your eye. It began in 2000, the inaugural opening day of brand-new Safeco Field, when the Mariners decided it would be fitting for a youngster to be the first to “Touch ‘Em All’’ at the new ballpark.

Chosen to be the first participant of the run around the bases was 5-year-old Joey Hutchinson, grandson of Fred Hutchinson, Seattle baseball legend and namesake of the renowned cancer center in his hometown.

Advertising

In 2001, the partnership began with Make-A-Wish, an organization the Mariners have had a close relationship with since Ken Griffey Jr. was an enthusiastic and copious granter of kids’ wishes; Coleman will be the 24th youngster for whom the opening-day run is a respite from the tribulations of their disease.

“What we’ve heard is that for kiddos, when they think about Make-A-Wish, it’s really this reprieve,” said Kathryn Mueller, communications and marketing director for the Alaska & Washington chapter. “It transports you away from the hospital, away from remembering pokes and chemotherapy and these really hard times. It’s a time where a kiddo can just imagine something fun and joyful and hopeful.”

***

Jeffery Baker can attest to that firsthand. Baker was 8 years old and in treatment for Hodgkin lymphoma in 2006, when he was chosen to run the bases as part of a wish that involved meeting his favorite Mariners player, outfielder Jeremy Reed. Now 25 and in good health, Baker said the run remains one of the highlights of his youth — so much that he now is a wish-granting volunteer and public speaker on behalf of Make-A-Wish.

“From my own experience, and then working with kids, it’s the hope and empowerment it gives a lot of kids, and just to get them away from their specific situation,” said Baker, who lives in Ballard and works in commercial real estate.

“It’s not only for the wish recipient, it’s for their families and their community. It’s really, really uplifting. I think I can now say from my own perspective that the giving-ness of an organization like that has left an impression on me for the rest of my life. So I would just like to play a small or similar role in other children’s lives.”

Certainly, it was ultra meaningful to 8-year-old Sophia Robinson of Anchorage, who ran the bases in 2017. Sophia had undergone two open-heart surgeries and four other heart procedures at Seattle Children’s hospital as a result of two life-threatening heart conditions she was born with — ventricular septal defect (a congenital hole in the heart) and coarctation of the aortic arch (a narrowing of the aorta, which carries blood from the left ventricle to the organs).

Advertising

Sophia, now 14, told her mom, Talia, this week that she “kind of blacked out” before her run to keep from being too nervous. Overall “it was a fun and exciting experience,” Sophia reports now. To her parents, it was much more — another symbol of their daughter’s incredible resilience. That quality exists to this day. Sophia is a dancer and a thriving high school freshman, but she faces one more open-heart surgery between age 15 and 17 — hopefully the last one.

“Because her medical condition is her heart, it’s something that we still even today have to deal with,” Talia said. “And so seeing her run the bases … she’s so brave, right? Her entire life she’s been so brave. And being at a baseball stadium, running the bases in front of all those people, it was just another moment of her bravery and amazingness.”

***

Sophia has maintained a close connection with former Mariners star Felix Hernandez, her favorite player, just as Baker stayed in touch with Reed for years after his wish. One can imagine that Coleman will have a lasting friendship with current Mariners Ty France and Julio Rodriguez, who bonded with him in spring training and will be at home plate to greet him Thursday.

The memories of his run 17 years ago are still vivid to Baker — starting with being picked up at his school in a limousine, to meeting Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck, who was throwing out the ceremonial first pitch that day. Hasselbeck shook Baker’s hand and gave him his Super Bowl jacket, which Baker still proudly owns. Then he walked out on the red carpet and started his run, to be met with hugs at the end by Reed and pitcher Joel Pineiro.

“I remember being so locked in on being sure I waved around each base,” he said with a laugh. “That was the big task my parents gave me — don’t forget to wave.”

Each year, the swell of the ovation builds as the youngster progresses around the bases, until it’s a wall of sound at the end, everyone standing and cheering — including the players in both dugouts.

Advertising

“It’s like a metaphor of a community rallying around a kiddo with a critical illness, showing support and saying, ‘We’re here for you,’ ” Mueller said.

***

Coleman, the recipient of such support this year, already got a taste of that sort of welcoming spirit when as part of his wish he spent the day with the Mariners in spring training. He got to attend a team meeting, ate lunch with France, got a tour of the bat room, shagged flies in the outfield, took some swings with Rodriguez in the cage and was generally treated as an honorary team member.

“I think it started with [manager] Scott Servais, who kind of set the tone and gave permission to the team to just be there for Coleman for whatever he wanted,” said Steve Tawresey, Coleman’s dad. “It was an amazing experience for him. There were so many other little things, all the coaches and the players giving him fist bumps and high-fives in the hallway and really just rallying around him. It went above and beyond.”

Coleman’s condition can cause the loss of his eyes if not treated in time. He was diagnosed at age 2, and the hope is that it’s under control, but it has been a long ordeal involving myriad hospital trips and three types of chemotherapy, laser therapy cryotherapy and radiation plaque therapy.

“He’s a trouper,” said Laurel Tawresey, his mom. “In total, Coleman has been under anesthesia probably close to 50 times with the treatments and the exams, and he has to have regular scans and MRIs just to make sure that it’s still contained within the eye and hasn’t metastasized elsewhere. And I think it just speaks to his resilience and how strong he really is, even if he doesn’t quite understand it just yet.”

***

Through it all, Coleman has retained his love of the Mariners and baseball. He thrived in T-ball and will have his first Little League practice Friday despite visual limitations in his right eye.

Sponsored

“It’s remarkable what he can do playing baseball — catching the ball, hitting the ball,” Steve said. “In a sport that is so difficult to do with two good eyes, he is excelling as a 6-year-old who has really only one.”

For Baker, the anticipation of his run helped sustain him through the difficult final weeks of treatment.

“It was just very encouraging to be planning these things and imagining what it could be,” he said. “And then it was so much better than I ever could imagine. It was just a remarkable experience and a great way of acknowledging, ‘Wow, I beat this, and I got through it.’ “

Similarly, the Tawreseys hope this run, on top of his wish fulfillment in Arizona, provides another moment of joy for a youngster who has had far too much trauma for a 6-year-old.

“It really taps into allowing kids the chance to dream and focus on something that’s happy and joyful, and get their mind off of maybe the other stuff they’re dealing with,” Laurel said. “They [Make-A-Wish and the Mariners] just go to the next level.”

Kevin Martinez, the Mariners’ senior vice president of marketing and communication, calls the opening-day run “a unique tradition, part of the pageantry that goes along with a big game at our ballpark.”

Jeffery Baker, who will be in attendance Thursday, knows firsthand what he wants to see — and hear — when Coleman starts off to first base.

“Just cheer as loud as you possibly can.”

And then pass the tissues, please.

Thursday’s game

Guardians at Mariners

When: 7:10 p.m.

Where: T-Mobile Park

TV, radio: ROOT Sports, 710 AM