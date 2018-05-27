The Mariners also swapped back-up catchers, bringing in veteran Chris Herrmann to replace David Freitas.

Usually the Mariners’ clubhouse is a quiet place on Sunday mornings. A large group of players retreat to chapel services and the others are just trying to adjust the early wake-ups that they loathe. And after playing 12 innings late into Saturday night in a walk-off win, it would be logical to assume that the atmosphere would have been sleepy and reserved again.

Instead, a myriad of roster moves and transactions on Sunday morning brought new faces and plenty of energy to Safeco Field. The clubhouse was bustling with unpacking, introductions and activity.

“Busy morning,” manager Scott Servais said.

Some of the moves were expected, but others came as a surprise as the Mariners continue this extended homestand. Here’s a list of the official move.

Alex Colom é , RHP, reports to club.

, RHP, reports to club. Dan Altavilla , RHP, recalled from AAA Tacoma.

, RHP, recalled from AAA Tacoma. Chris Herrmann , C, selected from AAA Tacoma.

, C, selected from AAA Tacoma. David Freitas , C, optioned to AAA Tacoma.

, C, optioned to AAA Tacoma. Nick Vincent , RHP, placed on 10-day disabled list with strained right groin.

, RHP, placed on 10-day disabled list with strained right groin. Daniel Vogelbach , INF, optioned to AAA Tacoma.

, INF, optioned to AAA Tacoma. Taylor Motter, INF, designated for assignment.

After being acquired in a trade with the Rays on Friday along with outfielder Denard Span, Colomé made his way across the country on Saturday and was excited to join his new team. His locker was positioned near fellow Dominican Juan Nicasio and near closer Edwin Diaz, which wasn’t happenstance.

“Those guys are really nice and they are doing a great job,” Colomé said. “We can be a good team with me and those guys.”

With Diaz having thrown four out of the last five games, Colomé was going to handle closing duties if needed on Sunday. But on most occasions, he will be the eighth-inning set-up man to Diaz.

“I don’t have any problem with that,” he said. “I don’t have any problem with that. I can pitch anywhere. For me, it’s not hard. It’s baseball. It’s doing the job, trying to help the team and be a good teammate.”