The Mariners continued to make hires and promote employees during the Major League Baseball lockout.

On Wednesday, the team announced the promotion of two coaches in the player development staff and the hiring of another.

Louis Boyd, who has served in a variety of roles, including manager of High-A Everett in 2021, will take over as minor league field coordinator.

Zac Livingston, who served as manager of the Mariners’ short-season team in Arizona since 2016, will move into the role of catching coordinator.

The team also announced that C.J. Gillman has been hired in the role of minor league hitting coordinator.

“The implementation of our processes throughout the minor leagues is pivotal to our success.” said Emanuel Sifuentes, the Mariners’ recently named director of player development in a statement. “These well-rounded individuals will provide the attention-to-detail, consistency and standard throughout each affiliate in the organization.”

Boyd will be entering his fourth season in the Mariners organization, replacing Tony Arnerich, who was promoted to the Major League staff.

Boyd was named the Dave Henderson Minor League Staff Member of the Year after leading the AquaSox to a league title. A 24th-round pick in the 2017 draft by Seattle, he switched into coaching in the 2019 season, serving as an interim manager for Everett following the suspension of then-manager Jose Moreno.

Livingston takes over a role that was also filled by Arnerich over the past few seasons. Per the release, “he will oversee and implement Mariners’ catching programs across the minor leagues as well as bring accountability to the pitch-calling process.”

Livingston was originally selected by the Angels in the 34th round of the 2012 MLB draft out of Arizona Christian University, where he earned a degree in Business Administration and Management. He joined the Mariners organization in December 2015.

Gillman comes to the Mariners after spending the previous two seasons (2020-21) as minor league hitting coordinator for the Cincinnati Reds. He fills the spot vacated by Connor Dawson, who left for a MLB job with the Brewers.

Gillman will oversee minor league hitting efforts and implement Mariners staff development programs across every level in the minor leagues. Prior to his time in Cincinnati, he was the recruiting coordinator/assistant coach at the United States Air Force Academy from 2014-2019. Gillman graduated from the University of Dayton in 2012 and played two seasons (2012-13) of professional baseball with the Windy City ThunderBolts in the Frontier League.

The Mariners will return the bulk of their player development coordinators, including:

Max Weiner, pitching coordinator

Mike Cameron, special assignment coordinator

Alvin Davis, special assignment coordinator

Franklin Gutierrez, special assignment coordinator

Dan Wilson, special assignment coordinator

The Mariners also recently announced promotions within their baseball operations department, they include: