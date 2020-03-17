PEORIA, Ariz. — With the Major League Baseball season on hold indefinitely as the world tries to prevent the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus, thousands of people who are employed by the 30 teams to work regular-season games at their respective ballparks are now without work and paychecks.

In an effort to offset some of that loss, Major League Baseball announced Tuesday that all 30 teams will donate $1 million each to go toward their respective event staff employees.

As part of that commitment, the Mariners announced they also will try provide aid to those event employees in this time of need, creating a fund to support their event staff. The final details of that are being finalized.

The organization released this statement:

“While we hope to be back to playing baseball in Seattle as soon as possible, the health and safety of our community is the Mariners most important consideration.

“As one part of our commitment to that community, the Mariners, along with Mariners ownership, are announcing today that we are creating a fund to support Seattle Mariners Event Staff employees who will lose pay because of the postponed games.

“We are proud of our efforts to attract, train and hire workers from our diverse communities, including many that rely on their wages from our games. We understand that this is a difficult time for many seasonal staff who face the possibility of losing work hours.

“With that in mind, our ownership and organization want to provide these deserving Seattle Mariners workers financial support.

“We are working on details to the grant program now, and will have additional information available once the details are finalized.

“Our thoughts remain with all of our fans, and neighbors, as we navigate this difficult time.”

This story will be updated.

