PEORIA, Ariz. — The Mariners complex sat quiet Sunday morning. The absence of players and coaches and any sort of activity made an otherwise perfect day for baseball feel forlorn.

With almost all of the 60-plus minor leaguers participating in a pre-spring training minicamp enjoying their weekly day off from workouts, the massive complex was almost empty other than a few players rehabbing injuries.

The Mariners were scheduled to host the Chicago Cubs later that afternoon in their second Cactus League game of the spring. Given the popularity of the Cubs, the Mariners typical draw and a Sunday afternoon game with flawless weather, a crowd of more than 10,000 fans would’ve packed Peoria Stadium. Heck, ROOT Sports might have even decided to televise the game. Given the price of tickets, parking, concessions sales and merchandise, it would have been a profitable day for the Mariners.

Instead, they provided nothing and gained nothing. Leaving us all with nothing.

For all the complaints from owners about lost revenues because of the 2020 season, they don’t seem mind the losses accrued from canceling spring training games and possible regular-season games due to a work stoppage. And remember players aren’t getting paid during spring training.

MLB owners set Monday as a soft deadline for an agreement to be reached or else the start of the regular season might be delayed. Based on the reporting and the owners unwillingness to truly compromise, it seems as though they were always willing and intended to cancel regular season games instead of giving back what they had gained in previous CBAs.

Commissioner Rob Manfred infamously said that missing regular season games would be “disastrous” for the sport. Yet by all indications, he and the owners preferred disaster, using missed regular season games (and player paychecks) as a bargaining weapon to maintain their position of power.

The lockout will continue. Games will be lost. Baseball fans are expected to accept it all and then return without resentment. Will we?

Will John Stanton be giving us updates on the CBA and what it means for fans ? Hope you can get an in depth interview. — David Gardner (@dgardner73) February 28, 2022

John Stanton is vastly more approachable and open to unexpected or random interviews than his predecessor Howard Lincoln.

But he is never going to speak on the record about the CBA or what it means to fans. There’s a better chance of me dunking a basketball or eating a salad.

Even if they aren’t all completely in agreement about economic issues or even the current labor situations, MLB owners will always portray a unified front.

Do franchise behemoths like the Dodgers, Yankees and Red Sox enjoy sharing revenues with teams like the A’s, Rays or teams that are tanking like the Orioles? No.

Their views on increasing the luxury tax are likely to be very different as well.

But they know that the current system in place is more beneficial to them than it has ever been from a financial standpoint. So why do anything that might change it?

Read somewhere that Dipoto was enamored with the possibility of Freddie Freeman, is that something you’ve heard as well and how much of chance do you think there is? Thanks — Lifelong Jarred Kelenic/JRod Fan (@jerryspringer77) February 28, 2022

I haven’t read Dipoto saying anything about Freeman. It had to be pre-lockout since MLB executives are forbidden from talking to or talking about current players in the MLBPA.

But all 30 general managers should be enamored with the possibility of having Freddie Freeman on their team.

Of course, not all 30 general managers have the possibility of getting Freeman.

From a financial standpoint, the Mariners have enough salary freedom to sign Freeman to the 6-year, $180 million contract he’s reportedly asking for.

If the Yankees or Giants or Dodgers or the Angels offered the same deal, would Freeman come to Seattle?

It’s possible that the commitment could go more than $200 million for the 32-year-old Freeman. It might be a number too high for the Mariners, who need to add multiple hitters to their roster.

Yes, Dipoto is enamored with Freeman. It would be strange if he wasn’t. But it takes more than that to put Freeman in a Mariners uniform.

Have you heard of any free agent negotiating going on via back-channels? Off the record hypotheticals etc? — Trent Mitchell (@TrentKMitchell) February 28, 2022

I haven’t heard anything about it. And I don’t think it’s happening too much if at all. It would be amusing if there was some rogue agent or GM out there trying to skirt the rules set by MLB. But the level of seriousness that both sides are taking the current labor situation combined with the potential penalties for illegal contact makes it seem highly unlikely.

Is the Major League coaching staff able to work with minor leaguers in Peoria right now? For example, is Perry Hill able work with Noelvi on his SS defense? — Nat Lange (@natlange34) February 28, 2022

Yes, the entire Major League coaching staff is here working along with the player development staff at the current minicamp for minor leaguers. You can hear Perry Hill every morning as he works with infielders, including Noelvi Marte.

As Sam Carlson said, it represents an opportunity for players to be seen in person by Dipoto, manager Scott Servais and the entire coaching staff.

Servais is more of an observer, moving from field to field and interacting with coaches. It offers him an opportunity to see how the coaches and coordinators in the minor leagues work with players and make sure that his expectations are being taught.

For Hill, the process and teaching points that he uses at the big league level are being learned and used by minor league coaches.

What are your plans, professionally, if the lockout drags for awhile? I.e projects, long form articles and series etc,. — .🅰️ (@jimmycarlblack) February 28, 2022

The plan for now is to cover the Mariners minor league players that are here in Arizona and during the official start of minor league spring training, which March 4.

While top prospect Julio Rodriguez is on the 40-man roster and won’t be allowed to participate, there are plenty of other interesting stories found in minor league camps, particularly with the Mariners having one of the top farm system’s in MLB.

These are stories I otherwise might not get to write during a normal spring training about players I might not see for the rest of the baseball season.

As for other types of stories like projects, a series of stories or even longform, I’m always up for writing as often and as much as possible. But that isn’t always a good thing.