Asking for a federal mediator to expedite the negotiations between Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association?

The Twitter mailbag will happily offer its mediating services and bring along a few of its followers to get the situation solved quite quickly by adding some deadline pressure. It would start by serving them a smorgasbord of spicy foods and free drinks before the meetings. I’d put them in a meeting room the size of a Seattle studio apartment and lock the doors from the outside with no restrooms available. Those doors would remain locked until an agreement was reached.

That’s an entirely different and more effective sort of pressure.

Is the mlb gonna get out of lockout — Payden (@payden_SZN14) February 5, 2022

A simple yet poignant question without a satisfying answer beyond — yes, at some point, the two sides will eventually finally find enough common ground to settle on a new collective bargaining agreement.

But it leads to the question: When exactly will that happen?

A month ago, I would have said that neither the MLB owners nor the MLBPA would be foolish or stubborn enough to let this situation drag out to the point where spring training was delayed, spring training games were canceled and the opening day of the regular season was threatened.

But as the calendar turns to Feb. 6, all the reporting from the negotiations — when they actually muster up the motivation to meet — paints a bleak picture. The two sides are still just talking at each other without any real interest in listening. Imagine a fight between 5-year-olds over a toy and both children screaming the other won’t share and it isn’t fair.

With each passing day and the situation no closer to being resolved, the anxiety for those working in baseball — those with working-class incomes — grows.

With each passing day, the disgust, distrust and disinterest among the already-shrinking baseball fan base increases to levels where they will walk away from a sport that doesn’t love them as much as they love it.

Yes, most of the fans that claim they will give up on the game and never come back will eventually return, particularly if their favorite teams are doing well.

But is baseball really in a position to take that sort of risk?

It would be foolish to say that the previous CBA and the economic system doesn’t need some change to better reflect revenues being generated by teams pre-COVID and evolving philosophies about player value, data about a player’s peak performance age and obvious manipulation of the service-time system to delay salary arbitration and free agency.

The MLB owners’ decision to leak that they requested a federal mediator to step into the negotiations reeks of a publicity ploy to paint the players as unwilling to move the process along. The owners and commissioner Rob Manfred knew that if they leaked they were asking for a mediator that the MLBPA would decline the request on principal and some players would react on social media causing more negative fan feedback. For some reason, there is an inherent jealousy among fans when it comes to players in this situation. They would do anything to playing baseball for a living. The common response is usually some variation of — “Do you know how lucky you are to be doing this? I’d do your job for free.”

My first response is usually the snarky: “Well, you likely aren’t good enough for them to pay you to play, so you’d have to do it for free.” Realistically, luck rarely has anything to do with a player reaching and staying at baseball’s highest level. It’s a combination of talent, commitment, preparation and execution.

As I type this, my hope would be some sort of agreement being reached before March 1, so there is no delay to the regular season. If there isn’t a deal done by then, the regular season would be affected.

Billionaires arguing with Millionaires over how to split up our money….



Do you think they feel any shame? — Sam Fowler (@SamFowlerMLB) February 5, 2022

Usually, the people that climb to billionaire status are so focused on making money, cutthroat in business dealings and shrewd in their decision making that shame exited their minds. Yes, there are plenty of charitable billionaires. Philanthropy doesn’t necessarily mean an awareness of shame or a willingness to change business tactics.

It’s why it’s amusing when owners say that baseball isn’t a moneymaking business. If that’s the case, why are so few franchises put up for sale? The Marlins and Royals recently sold for just over $1 billion while the Mets were sold for $2.4 billion.

It’s reasonable to think that if the Mariners were put up for sale, the purchasing price would be close to $2 billion.

Also the concept of players all being millionaires isn’t representative. A study by

“Beyond the Box Score” in 2019 revealed that “398 of the 1,267 MLBPA members earn $1 million dollars or more this season, or 31.4 percent.”

The AP reported that only 117 of the players made $10 million or more.

For every Bryce Harper or Mike Trout salary there two or three players making the minimum of around $570,000. Yes, that’s more than most of us make. But it also isn’t reflective the revenues generated by a team.

Think about this, when the Mariners were in “step-back” mode and openly trying to shed payroll and admittedly not trying to compete for the World Series or even of the postseason, did they decrease average ticket prices or concession prices to a commensurate level?

Hey, we aren’t fielding a competent big-league team or making a championship investment to win, but we aren’t afraid to charge you championship prices particularly when popular opposing teams like the Yankees, Red Sox, Blue Jays or Dodgers are in town.

Also when you think of billionaires vs. millionaires, it’s important to remember the difference between a billion and a million.

In a time aspect, a million seconds is just about 12 days while a billion seconds is 31.5 years, which is 11.5 years longer than the Mariners’ postseason drought.

If major league spring training is delayed, will they still play games on the current schedule and charge full prices with minor leaguers? Have covid restrictions in AZ relaxed enough for fans to hang out around the back fields? — Jim 🧢⬆️ (@dimenjim0) February 5, 2022

I haven’t gotten a concrete answer on this situation. But from everything I’ve heard is that teams won’t use minor league players, who aren’t part of the union, in Cactus or Grapefruit league games as a substitute if the lockout continues into late February or early March. It would make the players look like they were going against their fellow players, who are part of the MLBPA.

Technically, since they aren’t part of the union, minor league players could be forced by organizations to play in those games. It would be a bad look. And there is a real threat that those minor league players, who are underpaid to the point of being criminal, would refuse to play out of solidarity the MLBPA. MLB owners could have a strike of minor league players while locking out MLB players, which would be bad optics.