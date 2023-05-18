ATLANTA — When the Twitter mailbag struggles to find words, and the thought-provoking questions provided by followers don’t provide inspiration, the easy solution is to turn to music that’s sad and usually of the country variety. Emotion stimulates creativity. Just listening to Ward Davis’ “15 years in a 10-year Town” and “Black Cats and Crows” worked for today’s installment.

And, yes, the Mariners teams of past and present, with all of their failures and disappointments, have all the makings of a sad country song.

As always these are real questions are submitted by the brokenhearted folk known as my Twitter followers.

Is it time to worry about Julio yet? — @ TLommers

Nothing about Julio Rodriguez equates to a sad country song even with his slow start to the 2023 season.

Should you worry? Probably not. Is it fair to be concerned? Absolutely.

With a hat tip, to Johnny Lee’s “Looking for Love,” Rodriguez has been looking for homers in all the wrong places of the strike zone, looking for hits on too many pitches.

It does seem like some of his swing decisions and his approach with two strikes are improving. Manager Scott Servais mentioned a plate appearance in the one win over the Red Sox that excited him.

“The walks from good at-bats need to be more consistent,” Servais said before Tuesday’s game. “Like last night, it was Julio taking a 3-2 slider from a really nasty righty, just putting his bat down and walking to first. Check mark. We haven’t seen Julio do that a lot this year. We saw it a lot last year. Those little things that maybe don’t show up in the box score as a big thing, in my mind that’s a good sign from him.”

Yes, it was one plate appearance in a series where he went 2 for 13. But Servais believes that if he can maintain that discipline for three or four of his plate appearances per game, the hits will start coming.

While Rodriguez knew that he was going to be pitched to differently following his success last season, I’m not sure he truly grasped how difficult it would be. With so much expected from him and the level of responsibility he takes for the team’s success, struggling to start the season never seemed like a possibility.

A year ago, he was a precocious rookie, and all rookies struggle at times. Now he’s the face of the Mariners franchise at age 22, and the game has become much more difficult partially from his own doing. Regardless of your talent, and his is immense, baseball is game that doesn’t allow you to impose your will upon it to find success. As Ken Griffey Jr. liked to say, it’s the only sport where the defense starts with the ball and you can’t control what they do with it.

Some of Rodriguez’s swings in late April were of a player trying to hit grand slam with nobody on base. As if hitting it farther would somehow be worth more runs. There’s a difference between swinging hard and swinging out of your … um, hmm … shoes.

The Mariners impressed upon him to be more under control at the plate and hoped moving him out of the leadoff spot would help. He’s posted a .241/.313/.379 slash line with five hits, including a double and a homer, six RBI, three walks and nine strikeouts in 32 plate appearances since the change.

“It does look more under control at the plate,” Servais said. “We’ve talked about our team and the effort level, everybody wanting to get the big hit or hit the big homer. You see the effort-level come up in their swing and they start pulling off a lot or you’re missing pitches that you normally square up. His effort-level has tuned down back to a more normal rate for him with how hard he’s swinging. That’s a good sign.”

In 41 games, Rodriguez has a .211/.278/.386 slash line in 187 plate appearances with seven doubles, a triple, seven homers, 21 RBI, seven stolen bases, 14 walks and 54 strikeouts and a .264 batting average on balls in play.

In 41 games last season, Rodriguez had a .268/.321/.379 slash line in 165 plate appearances with six doubles, a triple, three homers, 15 RBI, 11 walks, 51 strikeouts and a .384 batting average on balls in play.

His season isn’t lost.

If Rodriguez can put together at least of one those plate appearances Servais mentioned per game over the next 10 games, where he wins it by not giving in to chasing pitches off the plate, his production numbers will kick up.

What are the chances of the Mariners pulling off a trade for a star player? We obviously need the offensive boost and it may take a lot of pressure off Julio. — @PapaChar1ie

Advertising

Rodriguez will always put pressure on himself to perform because he has a hyperactive sense of accountability to the team and its success. I guess it depends on what your definition is of a “star player.” The Mariners have plenty of hitters to take pressure off Rodriguez. But Eugenio Suarez and Teoscar Hernandez haven’t performed to their projected levels, and Ty France went ultracold for a long stretch.

I don’t know how many “star players” are going to available. Teams don’t usually move star players too often. The Mariners should have enough payroll to use on a big contract via trade since they didn’t really overspend during the offseason. We are 2½ months from the trade deadline, so a lot can change. And with the expanded playoffs, at least 75% of the teams in baseball can still believe they have a chance. Hell, every team in the American League East has a winning record. We know the A’s, Royals and White Sox are out of it in the AL and the Nationals, Reds and Rockies in the NL aren’t likely to contend. Of those six teams, are there any stars available? The A’s have sold off all of their pieces, what’s left is like the last day of a garage sale. If the Cubs fall off, they might try and trade Cody Bellinger if they can’t sign him to an extension.

The White Sox could change the whole market. They will trade right-hander Lucas Giolito, who will be a free agent after the season. The oft-injured Eloy Jimenez is also a free agent this season and he will draw interest if he can get healthy.

If they were willing to trade right-hander Dylan Cease or outfielder Luis Robert, they’d get a large return in prospects. I guess they could trade Tim Anderson, who has a $14 million club option next year and is a free agent after that. He might be a nice player to slide into second base that isn’t a rental player.

