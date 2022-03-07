PEORIA, Ariz. — The mailbag isn’t big to making predictions, particularly when the prognostications are negative to the point of hopeless.

But it sure feels like this lockout will continue for the next few weeks and the first month of the season will be canceled. It’s something that MLB owners hinted they’d be willing to do a week ago. Six games are down, what’s another 15 to 18 games to them?

The recent reporting from multiple outlets is that some teams’ television deals with their respective regional sports networks allow for a certain number of scheduled games not to be broadcast without penalty. The traditional low attendance numbers for April games due to cold weather, kids in school and other events, also lessens the financial losses.

The mailbag’s latest prediction is the 2022 season opens Monday, May 2, with the Mariners playing at Minute Maid Park against the Astros. Of course, it also predicted the Mariners would lose 92 games last season and they won 90 games.

Is your sense that the Mariners have any intention to pay Abraham Toro at third base in 2022 given that he didn’t log a game there for them in 2021? — Anders Jorstad (@AndersJorstad) February 28, 2022

My sense is that the Mariners will play Abraham Toro at third base if they don’t sign Kris Bryant on a free-agent contract or trade for Oakland third baseman Matt Chapman or Eugenio Suarez of the Reds.

With no additions to the roster, Toro is slated to be the starting third baseman if Ty France is the starting first baseman. Adam Frazier would serve as the starting second baseman and J.P. Crawford would, of course, be at shortstop. Perhaps Evan White finding his swing and approach and some MLB production could force France back to third in those circumstances.

It has been said before, but if that is the opening-day infield — whenever opening day happens — that means the Mariners offseason went seriously awry. Jerry Dipoto, Mariners president of baseball operations, made it very clear that the team needs to add at least one or two impact hitters to the lineup with one or both likely to be an infielder.

Toro, who turned 25 on Dec. 20, got off to a torrid start after being acquired from the Astros, reaching base safely in his first 18 games for the Mariners, posting a .344/.440/.563 slash line with five doubles, three homers and eight RBI. He had 16 hits in his first 10 games with Seattle, batting .432.

But Toro wilted in the final month of the season, struggling with the transition to being an everyday player. After hitting a memorable grand slam Aug. 31 off Kendall Graveman, who was part of the trade to Houston, Toro posted a .183/.259/.250 slash line with five doubles, a homer, 10 RBI, 10 walks and 18 strikeouts in his final 28 games.

To be clear, Toro did play third base in two games for the Mariners. He appeared at third base briefly in a game Aug. 3 and started a game at third base on Aug. 28. The reason he didn’t play third base more often was Kyle Seager, who was vital to the Mariners offense and a superior defensive player. Toro’s natural position is third base, which is what he primarily played for the Astros. In 170 MLB games in his career, Toro has played third base in 68 games and 308 games at third base in the minor leagues.

But with Dylan Moore not hitting, it was a logical decision to try and convert Toro to second base. There was an open spot and a position that better fit his hitting profile. With average power and high bat-to-ball skills, Toro’s best value comes at second base. But it was obvious he needs to improve defensively at second base. He was slow on double play turns, didn’t move well laterally and just seemed tentative on several types of plays. He’s moldable clay for infield guru Perry Hill at second base.

Where do you realistically draw the line on what prospects you'd be willing to deal to make the ML club better when this lockout (hopefully?) ends? Assume Julio for Trout is off the table (which it obviously is for the Angels and maybe the M's). Who's really untouchable? — Alex Bingham (@AlexRBingham) March 1, 2022

Dipoto doesn’t label players untouchable or off-limits for any deal with the idea being “what if they offer something totally absurd?”

Using your hypothetical, what if for some reason the Angels called and really did want to swap Trout for Rodriguez and George Kirby?

You simply can’t say no.

While Dipoto may not openly say that Rodriguez and Kirby are untouchable, the Mariners have zero interest in trading them. You could probably add shortstop Noelvi Marte, who seems to do something astonishing every day in the minor-league workouts, to that list, along with catcher Harry Ford, the Mariners’ first-round pick in 2021, who has wowed the organization with his maturity.

When the Mariners contacted the Pirates about All-Star center fielder Bryan Reynolds, their ask was for Rodriguez. When the Mariners contacted the Royals about Whit Merrifield, their ask was for Rodriguez, which means the Royals didn’t really want to trade Merrifield.

There are constant asks about Kirby and Marte when teams could actually talk to each other about trades.

Realistically, if the Mariners want to acquire an All-Star level player like Chapman or first baseman Matt Olson from the A’s, they’d likely have to give up Marte and pitcher Emerson Hancock.

It’s why the free-agent market feels so attractive for Dipoto. Yes, it’s expensive in terms of dollars, but it isn’t costing you young controllable talent — a much more valuable form of capital.

MLB sources said the Mariners were willing to part with some of the mass of talented pitching prospects like lefty Brandon Williamson and hard-throwing right-hander Levi Stoudt at the deadline.