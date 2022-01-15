Contrary to popular belief and the hopes of some readers, the Twitter Mailbag has not been subjected to lockout protocols of any sort.

But the recent hiatus — to be fair some of it has been self-imposed — has been influenced by Major League Baseball owners sending things to an abrupt, but an expected halt. The uncertain future of when the offseason might resume and the looming fear that the start of the season might be delayed has made the process difficult and somewhat infuriating for fans of the game.

But the mailbag has never relied solely on MLB or the Mariners for content thanks to the all-encompassing questions provided by the polymaths that are my Twitter followers.

Went to spring training 5 years ago & got tickets after we got to Peoria. Will the boom in attendance the last week of the season & hyped 2022 season mean it might be more difficult to get tickets the day or week of a game? Anything that will be different, other than players? — Carolyn Burger (@imcburger) November 19, 2021

To be honest, Carolyn, the difficulty of getting spring training tickets or their increased prices might be the least of your concerns.

Given the similar reports from multiple outlets following Thursday’s video meeting between the bargaining committees for the MLB owners and MLBPA, the announced schedule for spring training games in Arizona and Florida seems to be in jeopardy of being at least changed, if not reduced.

Based on the stories, the MLBPA was non-plussed about the economic presentation from the owners which didn’t address core issues like the competitive balance tax and players’ service time to free agency. The proposals on an MLB draft lottery, minimal changes to salary arbitration and changes to avoid service time manipulation — which seemed underwhelming — did little to move the situation forward. When the MLBPA offers a counter-proposal or what it has listed will be instructive in updating a timeline that is trending toward a delayed start to players reporting from spring training (pitchers and catchers were originally scheduled to report on Feb. 15-16 and position players on Feb. 20-21).

The thinking has always been that if MLB and MLBPA can get something finalized sometime around Feb. 6-8 at the latest, it would allow for most players, even the players that are currently unsigned, to get to spring training somewhat near those report dates.

And if they don’t get a deal done by March 1, it’s difficult to see the regular season starting as planned.

Besides the tenuous labor situation, there is also a pandemic that MLB will still have to deal with when an agreement is reached.

Is it fair to be pessimistic about the situation? Given the behavior from both sides these past few years, it’s probably realistic.

But to answer your question, I don’t think the last weekend of the season and the increased expectations for the Mariners in 2022 will make getting spring training tickets that much more difficult or costly than they’ve been in past years.

A few things to note on that:

You will find that the cost of tickets for spring training games have increased significantly since five years ago. The cheap tickets for small stadiums, the up-close access to players, the low-cost concessions and the much-needed days of sunshine to break up the winter, once a well-kept secret amongst baseball fans, has grown into a massive moneymaker for teams.

The days of spending $8 for a ticket to sit on the grass berm and sip a $4 beer are gone like the sacrifice bunt and stirrups.

A quick glance at tickets available for Mariners games at Peoria Stadium show that lawn seats range from $18 to $20 apiece while most seats in the lower bowl start at $38.

Home games vs. the Cubs, Giants and Dodgers will draw large amounts of fans from those teams. They are the biggest draws in the Cactus League and the ticket demand is noticeable. If you don’t buy early, the secondary ticket market will usually be inflated for those games. If you are traveling to watch the Mariners play the Giants at Scottsdale Stadium or the Cubs at Sloan Park in Mesa, expect higher ticket prices and large crowds.

Listening to friends and family that have traveled to Arizona in recent years (pre-COVID), they found that traveling to Mariners road games vs. certain teams who don’t have massive fan followings like the Brewers, White Sox, Reds, Guardians and A’s results in pretty optimal experiences.

Like in the regular season, midweek games draw fewer fans while weekend games always have larger crowds. Sunday games are consistent draws for larger crowds.

When you get to mid-March and the weather gets even warmer, the crowd sizes will increase during midweek games with schools on spring break and families seeking sunshine. Teams will also start playing night games in the final weeks. Night games, particularly those played on weekends, will draw the biggest crowds.

From an overall experience, including amenities, concessions, seating and parking, games played at Salt River Field — home of the Rockies and D’Backs — are the best. Conversely, Tempe Diablo Stadium, where the Angels player their home games, is an awful, antiquated building that should be avoided particularly on hot days.

Let’s hope both sides understand what’s at stake and we can have a normal spring training.

Shallow Q: Mariners seem overdue for uniform and logo update, and the timing seems right with team on the rise. Anything brewing? — Jon Little (@Juanito_ak) November 19, 2021

As someone who works in the media, this isn’t a shallow question. An example of shallow would be a reporter in a group media session saying: “Can you talk about your performance tonight?” Then running to Twitter and saying, “I asked about (insert athlete’s name) performance tonight and he told me …” Now that’s shallow.

As for the uniforms, several people have asked about changes to the uniform. I’m on the record for being against the teal tops (I will never call them Northwest Green).

The process to change uniforms or rebranding is much more complicated than people understand. A request must be submitted to Major League Baseball years in advance. So when the Mariners added the throwback alternate uniforms for Sunday home games in 2015, that process started more than two years in advance of the announcement.

There were rumors circulating on various platforms that the Mariners were considering some major changes to their uniforms. I haven’t heard anything more than the possibility of incorporating a navy blue alternate top specific for home games.

With Nike as the new manufacturer of uniforms, there could be some streamlining of teams’ uniforms instead of an increase.

Again, it’s teal, and it’s ugly.

(1) Are you delighted with the earlier Mariner game start for your writing? (2) Do you prefer concerts at T-Mobile or Lumen Field? (3) Any plans for you writing a book? (5) Do they provide food & drinks in the press box? (6) Should we all get ROTH IRA’s? (7) Is Lewis our DH? — BD Giddens (@bdgiddens6) November 19, 2021

