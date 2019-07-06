In a season where the bullpen has become a revolving door of unproven pitchers — most of them cast aside by their previous organization — trying to prove they are capable of legitimate big-league success, the turnover has been unprecedented, particularly when you factor in injuries and typical attrition.

It continued Saturday as the Mariners placed right-handed relievers Austin Adams and Dan Altavilla on the 10-day injured list and recalled right-handers Parker Markel and David McKay from Class AAA Tacoma.

“It’s disappointing,” manager Scott Servais said. “They were both throwing really, really well and we were starting to get a little stability in our bullpen. But (expletive) happens and we’ve had a lot of (expletive) happen this year, so we’ll keep moving forward.”

After dealing with some tightness in the back of his shoulder, which he thought was just typical effects from his usage, Adams underwent a MRI on Friday. The results showed a Grade 1 strain of his latissimus dorsi.

“It wasn’t anything out of the ordinary,” Adams said. “It wasn’t something where I was like, ‘Oh, man, this is severe.’ It was just normal-feeling stuff, and I went in, and it just wasn’t getting better. I think it was a good job on the medical staff here, and good job on me just getting ahead so it didn’t become something more severe.”

Adams had been the Mariners’ best reliever for the better part of the month. Overall, he is 1-1 with nine holds and a 3.47 ERA. In 23 1/3 innings pitched, he had struck out 41 batters with 11 walks. Prior to giving up three runs in his last outing, Adams hadn’t allowed a run in 11 appearances, tossing 12 1/3 shutout innings with three hits allowed, four walks and 25 strikeouts.

“It’s interesting to go back and look at it, and see where all my misses were, arm-side high,” he said of his last outing. “I wasn’t able to get to my glove side. So it’s kind of understandable now. Makes sense.”

Meanwhile Altavilla felt something in his forearm on the final pitch of his outing in Friday night’s loss. There is a fear that it might be related to the ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow. In his previous three outings before Friday, Altavilla had pitched three scoreless outings, allowing one hit and striking out four in three innings pitched.

“He’s been throwing the ball great,” Servais said. “I know last night the couple of walks got him, but his misses weren’t the big misses I’ve seen in the past. But he’s concerned, as any pitcher is when they’ve got a forearm or elbow issue.”

Markel, 28, made his MLB debut May 12 and pitched in four games for Seattle. He allowed six earned runs over 3 2/3 innings (14.73 ERA) with three walks and three strikeouts. He was named a Class AAA All-Star for his efforts for the Rainiers. He was 2-0, with a 2.81 ERA (8 ER, 25.2 IP) with seven saves in 20 games for Tacoma.

McKay, 24, was 0-0, 1.80 ERA (1 ER, 5.0 IP) in five appearances for the Mariners from May 19-31. He has spent most of the season with Tacoma. In his past 17 games (April 25-July 2) with the Rainiers, he was 1-0 with a save and a 1.98 ERA (6 ER, 27.1 IP) with 46 strikeouts.