Manager Scott Servais confirmed that Tuivailala will likely need surgery for his injured right achilles.

HOUSTON — Just over a week after being acquired from the Cardinals, Sam Tuivailala’s season for the Mariners is done.

Manager Scott Servais confirmed on Saturday that the hard-throwing right-handed reliever, who Seattle picked up at the Major League Baseball trade deadline in exchange for minor league reliever Seth Elledge, will likely have to undergo season-ending surgery on his injured right achilles.

“The report that I got is that he’s going to be down for quite a while,” Servais said. “There’s a good chance that he’s going to need to get it cleaned up and fixed up. It’s unfortunate, but he’s going to be down for the the rest of the year. That’s the last you’ll see him pitch for us for the rest of this year.”

Tuivailala injured the achilles in a rundown during Wednesday’s loss to the Rangers. As he went to chase a baserunner up the third baseline, he felt something in the back of the leg — “like someone cleated me” — before tumbling to the ground.

The Mariners placed him on the disabled with a right achilles strain and sent him back to Seattle to be evaluated by team doctors and undergo more testing.

Seattle worked a trade with St. Louis for Tuivailala, looking to bolster the middle relief aspect of its bullpen. The young right-hander, who was originally drafted a shortstop, had posted a 3.69 ERA in 39 appearances with the Cardinals. The Mariners thought he could provide value vs. right-handed hitters in the sixth and seventh innings. He made just five appearances before getting hurt.

“I was really excited about what I was seeing,” Servais said. “I thought once he got comfortable and we got a chance to see him a little more, we’d be adding some things to what he does and go from there. That’s going to have to be put on hold for right now.”