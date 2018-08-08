Tuivailala injured his right achilles in a rundown in the sixth inning of Wednesday's 11-7 loss to the Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas — Sam Tuivailala had the ball in his glove, ready to make a tag if need be. But he wasn’t going to let Rougned Odor score in a rundown. As the Mariners’ reliever went to take his first step to chase the speedy and shifty Odor up the baseline toward third base, he felt a pain the back of his right leg. Something wasn’t right as he tried to take another step. He stumbled and flipped the ball to catcher Mike Zunino before rolling into the infield grass.

“It happened so fast,” Tuivailala said. “I thought someone cleated me from the back and I started to go down.”

But there was no player near him. The pain was his achilles tendon straining.

“I’ve never felt that before,” he said. “I didn’t know how to react.”

The Mariners training staff immediately ran on to the field after the protracted rundown ended with Odor finally finding third base occupied. They had to help Tuivailala off the field. The early diagnosis was just a strain, but he was wearing a large walking boot and using crutches.

He is going on the 10-day disabled list and will fly back to Seattle to meet with team doctors.

“He will probably miss some time,” manager Scott Servais said.

Tuivailala, who was acquired from the Cardinals at the MLB trade deadline to pitch in middle relief, has never dealt with any sort of achilles injuries in his career.

“I’ve never had an achilles injury before,” he said. “Until this year, I’d never really gone on the DL with an injury for any amount of time. It’s new territory.”

The Mariners have a handful of experienced relievers in Tacoma to choose from, but they’re the reason Tuivailala was acquired to pitch in a specific role in middle relief. It’s an area the team has struggled with this season.

Meanwhile first baseman Ryon Healy looked ashen after the game. He was removed from the game due to heat sickness. First pitch on Wednesday was 98 degrees. Healy said he ate plenty of food and drank a bunch of water on Tuesday night, knowing that it was going to be a scorcher.

“I work up this morning and my stomach didn’t feel right,” he said. “I threw up in the dugout and my vision started to blur.”

Healy hoped to be ready to play on Thursday in Houston.