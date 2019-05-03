CLEVELAND – The true dividends of the Mariners’ pitching plan put in place for Yusei Kikuchi this season are supposed to be known next season.

The unique program, which includes having an outing scheduled and reduced to one inning after every sixth or seventh start, is supposed to help the young lefty transition from Nippon Professional Baseball to Major League Baseball and reduce the risk of injury over the long term.

But it seemed to yield some short-term benefits Friday at Progressive field.

After being held to just one inning in his previous start and facing the Indians for the second time this season, Kikuchi delivered his best performance of the season, tossing seven innings, allowing one run on three hits and striking out 10 batters.

His teammates rewarded him with one run of support and a no-decision while losing 2-1 when Anthony Swarzak gave up a walkoff RBI single to Tyler Naquin in the bottom of the ninth. It was Seattle’s fifth straight loss.

“Yusei did a great job tonight,” manager Scott Servais said. “That’s obviously as good as we’ve seen him since he’s been a Mariner. He continues to grow and evolve and get better. It was certainly a bright spot.”

And it wasn’t enough.

You can almost envision Felix Hernandez nodding in a knowing fashion and saying, “Welcome to the club, kid. This won’t be the last time this happens.”

But Kikuchi’s performance was perhaps the only positive in the defeat. The rookie lefty looked fresh and rested. His fastball bumped up a few ticks, sitting consistently at 95-96 mph.

“He really had an electric fastball tonight,” Servais said. “His fastball had a lot of good life. It was very effective up in the zone. He got their guys in swing mode.”

Kikuchi credited the one-inning outing for some of his success vs. the Indians. But it wasn’t the additional rest that he felt was important.

“I was able to work on my slider and kind of zero in on that and get more break on it, and I wanted to throw a changeup in that one inning and I able to do that and work on it this week,” he said through interpreter Justin Novak.

The one-inning start was also a reason for his velocity spike, but again, it wasn’t due to the additional rest.

“In that last start, I was able to just focus on that one inning and that carried over into this start,” he said. “I was kind of thinking too long term going into these games. This time, I went zeroed in on one inning at a time. And that helped my velocity.”

Kikuchi held the Indians hitless for the first three innings, allowing just one base runner on a one-out walk in the second inning.

The Mariners staked him to a brief 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth. Jay Bruce hit his 10th homer of the season, golfing a low curveball over the wall in right field off Cleveland starter Shane Bieber for a solo shot and a 1-0 lead.

Kikuchi’s only run and all three hits allowed came in the bottom of that inning. Leonys Martin led off with a double and Jose Ramirez followed with a single. With runners on first and third, the Mariners sacrificed a run and the lead by turning a double play on a ground ball off the bat of Carlos Santana. Jordan Luplow doubled with two outs, but Kikuchi got Carlos Gonzalez to ground out weakly to first to end the inning.

“I got barreled up pretty good,” Kikuchi said. “It felt like they were sitting on my fastball pretty early. And I was able to use pitches I don’t throw to get out of it — a backdoor slider and my changeup. Using those pitches gives me confidence moving forward.”

Kikuchi was perfect over the next three innings, retiring all nine batters in order, including six by strikeout. As his pitch count grew, he seemed to get stronger, striking out five of the last six batters he faced.

“You can’t ask for much more,” Servais said. “He’s got seven Major League starts right now and that was elite stuff.”

Bieber was equally effective, pitching 7 2/3 innings and allowing one run on six hits with a walk and eight strikeouts.

“Offensively, we had a couple chances, but didn’t get the big hit,” Servais said. “You have to come up with big hits on the road and we weren’t able to do that tonight.”

Seattle was 1 for 6 with runners in scoring position and stranded eight batters.

Swarzak entered the game in the ninth after Zac Rosscup worked a scoreless eighth. The veteran right-hander walked Francisco Lindor to start the inning.

“Whenever the first guy gets on, it makes it kind of dicey,” Swarzak said. “A four-pitch walk looks terrible but I was making sure he didn’t square something up and end the game that way.”

Advertising

Swarzak got Leonys Martin to ground into a fielder’s choice for the first out and remove Lindor from the basepaths. He came back to strike out Jose Ramirez looking for the second out of the inning. But a two-out walk to Carlos Santana moved the winning run to second base and brought Naquin, who came in as a pinch-hitter, to the plate.

“Naquin swung at a ball out of the zone and hit it through the hole,” Swarzak said. “The plan was to throw a slider out of the zone. I did and threw it below the zone. He beat it into the ground and hit it through the hole. That’s baseball. That’s going to happen. I wish there wasn’t a guy on second when it happened. But there was and we lost the game because of it.”