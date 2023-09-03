NEW YORK — For the second straight game, the Mariners got a suboptimal outing from one of their best starting pitchers, but this time, they couldn’t generate enough offense to overcome it in a 6-3 loss to the New York Mets.

They tried to make it interesting again late. Putting a pair of runners on base with two outs against Mets reliever Adam Ottavino.

But after hitting the go-ahead homer off Ottavino in Saturday’s win, Crawford struck out to end the game.

With the defeat, the Mariners dropped the three-game series.

Seattle had its streak of five consecutive series wins snapped. It was just the second series loss they’ve suffered since July 17.

With his command less precise than normal and an inability to put hitters away with two strikes, Kirby pitched only three innings — his shortest outing of the season — allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits with no walks and three strikeouts.

After missing his last start due to illness and having not pitched since Aug. 23, the Mariners were concerned that Kirby might have some early rust and could fatigue in the 90 degree heat and high humidity.

His teammates didn’t help him to get into a rhythm in what a 26-pitch first inning.

After needing eight pitches to retire Brandon Nimmo despite being up 0-2 on his first two pitches of the game, Kirby watched as Francisco Lindor fouled off five pitches in a row and then reached base when Josh Rojas mishandled a ground ball on backhand attempt for an error.

With two outs, Pete Alonso singled to center as Lindor was attempting to steal second. Lindor never hesitated going around second and heading for third base. Seeing how deep Julio Rodriguez had been playing, Mets third base coach Joey Cora (remember him?) waved Lindor home. Rodriguez’s throw bounced in front of cutoff-man Mike Ford, who couldn’t field it and make a throw.

The Mets added another run in the second inning. Touted prospect Ronny Mauricio, who made his debut on Friday, singled up the middle, stole second and then scored no Francisco Alvarez’s single to left field. Down 0-2 in the count, Alvarez worked it back to 2-2 and hit a sinker that stayed up in the strike zone.

Kirby found more trouble in the third inning. He allowed a leadoff single to Jeff McNeil and then left a 1-2 curveball over the middle of the plate instead of burying it low and away to Alonso.

The Mets slugger, nicknamed The Polar Bear, pounced on the mistake, yanking a line drive over the wall in left field for his 40th homer of the season.

It was the third time in five seasons that Alonso has hit 40-plus homers in a season.

Down 4-0, the Mariners responded with some homers of their own to push their way back into the game against Mets starter Tyler Megill.

With two outs Eugenio Suarez was hit by a pitch and Dominic Canzone, who homered as a pinch-hitter less than 24 hours earlier, sent a fly ball into the bullpen area for his fifth homer of the season. Moments late, Mike Ford sent a solo blast in roughly the same area of the bullpen. The back-to-back homers cut the lead to 4-3.

The Mariners got no closer.

With Kirby struggling, manager Scott Servais went to the bullpen. Dominic Leone gave up a solo homer to Jeff McNeil in his second inning of work while Alonso made it a two-homer day with a solo shot off Trent Thornton in the seventh inning.

