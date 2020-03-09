Brewers 2, Mariners 1 at American Family Fields of Phoenix

Notable

Facing his old team, right-hander Taylor Williams entered the bottom of the ninth inning for Seattle with the score tied 1-1. After retiring the first two batters, Williams challenged minor-leaguer Luis Castro with a 3-2 fastball. The pitch was belt-high and over the middle of the plate. Castro crushed it onto the berm in left-center for a walk-off solo homer.

It was a difficult ending to an otherwise solid night for Mariners pitchers. After Taijuan Walker gave up a homer to leadoff hitter Lorenzo Cain to start the game, the Brewers didn’t score again until the ninth.

Kyle Lewis provided the Mariners’ only offense with a solo homer to left off Brewers starter Corbin Burnes. It was Lewis’ third homer of the spring.

Player of the game

Justin Dunn had another strong outing, tossing three scoreless innings while allowing one hit, issuing one walk and striking out five batters. Dunn’s fastball sat comfortably around 94 mph and he elevated it on multiple occasions for swings and misses.

Quotable

“Justin Dunn, that was probably the best outing he had so far this spring. He started off a little shaky. They hit some balls hard off him, but then he started the fastball in some good spots. It works better for him when it’s up in the zone above the hitting area. Nice outing by him.” — Seattle manager Scott Servais

On tap

The Mariners will be at Peoria Stadium on Tuesday. Seattle will start top prospect Logan Gilbert. Also scheduled to pitch for Seattle are right-handers LJay Newsome, Sam Delaplane, Dan Altavilla and Gerson Bautista and lefty Anthony Misiewicz. The Angels will start right-hander Dylan Bundy. The game will have a live radio broadcast on mariners.com. ESPN 710-AM will have the game on delay.

Box score

Linked here.