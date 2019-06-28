HOUSTON – There has been at least one home run hit in each of the Mariners’ 86 games, the longest season streak in major-league history. Home runs played a big role and factored in all the scoring Friday.

In the first of three games against Houston, Austin Nola hit his first big-league homer, a solo shot off Wade Miley in the third inning for the game’s first run, giving Seattle an early lead.

But the Mariners needed more offense than the one home run, falling to the Astros 2-1 on a walkoff, 10th-inning home run by Yuli Gurriel off Matt Festa.

Josh Reddick tied the game with a two-out, eighth-inning home run off Anthony Bass.

Nola and J.P. Crawford collected two hits each for the Mariners. But more was needed in support of left-hander Tommy Milone, who pitched five scoreless innings, allowing only three hits, after entering in the second inning.

Nola reached base safely three times in four plate appearances. He drew a walk in the fifth and singled sharply to left field in the seventh off Josh James, who relieved Miley to start the inning.

Advertising

Crawford has hit safely in five straight games and nine of his past 10. But Crawford grounded out on a tapped comebacker to James with the bases loaded to end the seventh in a 1-0 game.

With eight games remaining before the All-Star break, the Mariners are 37-49.

Cory Gearrin, who relieved Milone to start the seventh, was chased in the inning after getting only one out and putting runners on the corners. But Austin Adams, who walked George Springer, retired Jose Altuve and struck out Alex Bregman swinging to end the threat.

Hitting home runs hasn’t been a problem for the Mariners, who rank second in the majors with 146 dingers. Outscoring the opposition has been more difficult after a quick start to the season.

Nola’s homer into the Crawford Boxes in left field traveled an estimated 355 feet with a launch angle of 35 degrees. The ball was hit at 94 mph. The right-handed hitting Nola has been with the big club less than a month and half, debuting June 16 at Oakland.

Right-hander Matt Carasiti was the so-called opener for the second time before giving way to Milone in the second. Carasiti gave up singles to Bregman and Michael Brantley among the five batters he faced in a scoreless inning.

Originally in the lineup, Kyle Seager was scratched with a sore right hand still bothering the third baseman. Tim Beckman replaced Seager at the hot corner. Beckman went 0 for 4. Seager, who injured the hand on a swing in Milwaukee on Tuesday, missed his third straight game.

Note

Left-hander Jesse Biddle, 27, was claimed off waivers by Texas on Friday. He was designated for assignment by the Mariners on June 23 after posting a 9.82 ERA in 11 innings. Biddle was acquired by Seattle from Atlanta, along with RHP Arodys Vizcaino in exchange for RHP Anthony Swarzak on May 20.