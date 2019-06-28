HOUSTON – There has been at least one home run hit in each of the Mariners’ 86 games, the longest one-season streak in major-league history. Home runs played a big role and factored in all the scoring Friday.

In the first of three games against Houston, Austin Nola hit his first big-league homer, a solo shot off Wade Miley in the third inning for the game’s first run, giving Seattle an early lead.

But the Mariners needed more offense than the one home run, coming up short to the Astros 2-1 on a walkoff, 10th-inning home run by Yuli Gurriel off Matt Festa (0-2) with one out. Josh Reddick tied the game with a two-out eighth-inning home run off Anthony Bass.

“We did a nice job on the mound. We threw the ball well,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “Bass made the one mistake to Reddick for the homer and Gurriel jumped on the one late.

“When you come in here, you know you’ve got to score more than one run to beat this club. We weren’t able to do it offensively. Our pitching continues to throw the ball well. We just didn’t do a lot against their pitching.”

Seattle managed only five hits with Nola and J.P. Crawford collecting two hits each. But more offense was needed in support of left-hander Tommy Milone, who pitched five scoreless innings, allowing only three hits, after entering in the second inning.

Milone pitched to his strength. He kept the ball away from the middle of the plate and was keeping his pitches away from patterns.

“It felt good. It’s my job to come in and try to keep the team in the game,” Milone said. “I’m happy with it.”

Nola reached base safely three times in four plate appearances. He drew a walk in the fifth and singled sharply to left field in the seventh off Josh James, who relieved Miley to start the inning.

Miley pitches fast and Nola was ready to roll on his home run at-bat, which included a number of cutters from Miley.

“It’s definitely tough, but it’s a good feeling (to go deep),” said Nola, who wasn’t quite sure his home run was over the wall. The ball landed just inside the right side of the Crawford Boxes before the outfield opens up in left-center field.

“I thought it needed to go a little more to the left to make into the grandstand,” said Nola, who has hit safely in each of his past four starts. “When I got to second base, I figured it out when there was no ball being thrown back in.

“I had my family there, too, so it’s cool to be able to do it with my family in Houston, so close to home (Baton Rouge, La.).”

Crawford has hit safely in five straight games and nine of his past 10. But Crawford grounded out on a tapped comebacker to James with the bases loaded to end the seventh in a 1-0 game.

With eight games remaining before the All-Star break, the Mariners are 37-49.

Cory Gearrin, who relieved Milone to start the seventh, was chased in the inning after getting only one out and putting runners on the corners. But Austin Adams, who walked George Springer, retired Jose Altuve and struck out Alex Bregman swinging to end the threat.

Hitting home runs hasn’t been a problem for the Mariners, who rank second in the majors with 146 dingers. Outscoring the opposition has been more difficult after a quick start to the season.

Nola’s homer into the Crawford Boxes in left field traveled an estimated 355 feet with a launch angle of 35 degrees. The ball was hit at 94 mph. The right-handed hitting Nola has been with the big club less than a week and a half, debuting June 16 at Oakland.

Right-hander Matt Carasiti was the so-called opener for the second time before giving way to Milone in the second. Carasiti gave up singles to Bregman and Michael Brantley among the five batters he faced in a scoreless inning.

Originally in the lineup, Kyle Seager was scratched with a sore right hand still bothering the third baseman. Tim Beckman replaced Seager at the hot corner. Beckman went 0 for 4. Seager, who injured the hand on a swing in Milwaukee on Tuesday, missed his third straight game.

Note

Left-hander Jesse Biddle, 27, was claimed off waivers by Texas on Friday. He was designated for assignment by the Mariners on June 23 after posting a 9.82 ERA in 11 innings. Biddle was acquired by Seattle from Atlanta, along with RHP Arodys Vizcaino in exchange for RHP Anthony Swarzak on May 20.