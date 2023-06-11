ANAHEIM, Calif. — Mariners manager Scott Servais spoke optimistically Sunday morning of getting a win that could put a feel-good ending to a road trip that was filled with potholes and unhappy detours.

With Logan Gilbert on the mound to take on the Los Angeles Angels and coming off his best start of the season five days earlier in San Diego and an offense that seems to be finding itself, his optimism seemed warranted.

Servais couldn’t have anticipated Gilbert backing up his sterling game against the Padres with not only his worst performance of the season but one of the worst of his three-year career.

And Gilbert’s surprising faceplant — allowing seven runs and eight hits in three innings — couldn’t be overcome by a Mariner offense that again showed signs of a turnaround. It pounded out nine hits and had a base runner in all but one inning, but the Mariners fell 9-4.

Servais will point to that offensive turnaround — the Mariners had a season-high 16 hits in Saturday night’s 6-2 win — as a bright spot to take home.

But along with Gilbert’s struggles — he allowed two home runs and left two batters into the fourth inning for his shortest outing since he went just 2 2/3 innings on July 24, 2021 against Oakland midway through his rookie season — the Mariners committed two errors and had a runner picked off on first among a few self-inflicted wounds.

It all meant the Mariners limped home with a 2-6 record on the eight-game, trip, and fell back to two games under .500 at 31-33.

It was a fourth loss in six games this year against the Angels, who have won six of seven.

That means the Mariners remain 10 games back in the AL West of Texas — where this trip began with three straight losses — and 3.5 back of the Angels for third (with the Astros ensconced in second).

When the Angels took a 6-0 lead after three innings against Gilbert, who had allowed just one hit and three runs in seven innings in a 4-1 win against the Padres on Tuesday, it looked like this might be another rout similar to the 16-6 and 12-3 defeats in Texas.

The Mariners fought back to get within 7-4, and to bring the tying run to the plate in the sixth and seventh before the Angels put it away with two more runs in the eighth.

Gilbert hadn’t originally been expected to pitch Sunday with the Marines initially penciling in rookie Bryce Miller.

But off days meant Gilbert could be flipped from Monday to Sunday and stay on his regular rest while Miller could get an extra day off.

Maybe the Mariners were also thinking it would be a better matchup and a way to get some momentum to end what had been a tough road trip.

But the game began as ominously as possible as leadoff hitter Taylor Ward clubbed a high fastball over left field for a 1-0 lead.

The Angels used two two-out hits to add another run in the first. They got another on another solo homer in the second, this one also off a high fastball by Zach Neto, who would hit two home runs.

The Angels appeared to break the game open in the third when Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout singled to start the third.

An out later, catcher Matt Thaiss drilled a double to right field to make it 5-0.

The next batter, Hunter Renfroe, doubled home Thaiss to make it 6-0, which came after Ty France had been unable to catch a foul ball as he hit the fence at the camera well just off first base for what would have been the second out of the inning.

The Mariners kept scrapping using home runs by Teoscar Hernandez and Mike Ford in the fourth and fifth innings to chip away at the lead.

And down 7-3, the Mariners got the big break they needed to get back in it to start the sixth. After France laced a single to center for his third hit of the game, Jared Kelenic grounded one to first with a potential double play in the offing.

But the throw for Angels first baseman Jared Walsh was high and wide and Neto could not get his foot down on the bag before France slid in. The play was reviewed but after a lengthy look, the ruling was upheld.

That ended the day for Angels starter Griffin Canning and brought on righty Chris Devenski, who had stranded 14 straight runners since May 21.

He immediately allowed a single to a suddenly red-hot Hernandez to load the bases.

Cal Raleigh lofted a blooper to left that Taylor Ward barely got under for out No. 1.

Eugenio Suarez fell behind 0-2 before working it to 2-2, and came within a few feet of tying the game.

Instead, Ward settled under it at the wall, with France scoring to make it 7-4.

But after Ford was hit by a pitch to reload the bases, Jose Caballero flied out to left to end the threat.

The Mariners got two more on with two outs in the seventh but Hernandez struck out and that was pretty much that.

