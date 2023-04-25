PHILADELPHIA — When the Mariners first announced that they were swapping slots in their starting rotation, moving lefty Marco Gonzales up a day to start Tuesday night’s series opener against the Phillies and having Logan Gilbert move his start back to Wednesday, the initial reaction was to think of some larger reason for the change.

Did it have to do with possibly moving Chris Flexen out of the rotation?

Were they skipping a starter due to usage?

Maybe it had something to do with an upcoming series when they want to have certain pitchers lumped together.

“So Logan, during the last game at home (Sunday afternoon), oftentimes he’ll go in during the middle part of the game and get part of a workout in,” manager Scott Servais said. “He got a spasm in the back of his shoulder. We were worried about it a little bit.”

The Mariners were worried enough that Gilbert took some time out of his day off Monday to go to Citizens Bank Park to play catch to make sure there were no residual issues.

“I felt fine,” Gilbert said before Tuesday’s game. “It was weird. I didn’t feel anything. I probably could’ve gone tonight.”

Advertising

But the Mariners decided to err on the side of caution.

“We felt it was best for him to give him an extra day,” Servais said. “We had the flexibility with Marco being rested.”

The Mariners informed Gonzales about the situation before they flew to Philadelphia on Sunday, giving him time to adjust his preparation schedule.

Gonzales picked up the win Tuesday, pitching five innings and allowing one run on four hits with a walk and two strikeouts in Seattle’s 5-3 win over the Phillies.

He was more than happy to move up a day.

“I was already on six days so I would have been on a week rest because we had the two off days,” Gonzales said. “For me, I was ready to go. I told Logan and I told the staff, ‘If you need me to go, I’m ready. I’m ready to go set the tone.’ That’s what I wanted to do. I want these games like this, where I can set the tone for us in a big series against a good team.”

Advertising

Asked about the rest of the rotation, Servais said it will remain as scheduled. So the starting pitching matchups would set up this way:

Wednesday at Philadelphia: Logan Gilbert, RHP vs. Taijuan Walker, RHP

Thursday at Philadelphia: George Kirby, RHP vs. Matt Strahm, LHP

Friday at Toronto: Luis Castillo, RHP vs. Alek Manoah, RHP

Saturday at Toronto: Chris Flexen, RHP vs. Kevin Gausman, RHP

Sunday at Toronto: Marco Gonzales, LHP vs. Chris Bassitt, RHP

Injury updates

Dylan Moore was in the clubhouse briefly before Tuesday’s game and readying to catch a flight back to Seattle.

On the injured list with an oblique strain and still feeling the effects from an offseason surgery to repair a core muscle, he flew with the team to Philadelphia to meet with Dr. William Meyers at the Vincera Institute, who performed his procedure.

The news was positive for Moore. The reason for continued discomfort in his groin area was due to a buildup of scar tissue. He had a cortisone shot to address the issue and the plan is to rest for a few days before heading to Arizona to resume rehabbing the surgery.

There is no timetable for his return, but Moore remained optimistic that it wouldn’t be too long. He is still able to do a handful of baseball activities.

But he admitted they will have to reassess his rehab plan for a return.

Advertising

Lefty Robbie Ray (flexor tendon strain) was supposed to meet with team doctors on Tuesday to have his left forearm checked one more time.

“If all goes well today, he will be in Arizona at our complex tomorrow to start his throwing progression,” Servais said before Tuesday’s game. “He’s feeling good. I don’t suspect there’ll be anything holding him up, but we’ll wait and see.”

Ray will need a full buildup to pitching, basically starting from the beginning with just playing catch and moving forward incrementally.

“It will be a while,” Servais said.

Andres Munoz (right deltoid strain) will throw a live batting practice session on Wednesday at the Mariners complex in Arizona. He will join Class AAA Tacoma in Las Vegas to start a rehab assignment Thursday. He is expected to make two to three appearances before being activated from the injured list.