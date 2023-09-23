It all comes down to this.

The Mariners’ hopes of clinching a second consecutive postseason appearance ride on making it through a 10-game gauntlet against two of the very teams they’re attempting to outrun.

With so much at stake, we’ll be complementing our regular game coverage by letting you know just where the Mariners stand on a daily basis through the end of the regular season.

Here are the current AL West and wild-card standings following Friday’s games, as well as the Mariners’ playoff odds and remaining schedule.

Mariners’ current playoff status: Out.

AL West standings AL wild-card standings Top three wild-card teams make playoffs / *Texas owns tiebreaker over Seattle Mariners’ playoff odds (via Fangraphs) To make playoffs: 52.4%

To win division: 23.6%

Games remaining: 9 More

Mariners’ playoff odds

To earn wild-card spot:

FanGraphs: 28.4%

Baseball Prospectus: 38.5%

To win AL West:

FanGraphs: 19.8%

Baseball Prospectus: 22.4%

Mariners’ schedule breakdown

Games remaining: 9 (6 home, 3 road)

Remaining schedule:

Sept. 23-24: at Rangers

Sept. 25-27: vs. Astros

Sept. 28-Oct 1: vs. Rangers

Astros’ schedule breakdown

Games remaining: 8 (2 home, 6 road)

Remaining schedule:

Sept. 23-24: vs. Royals

Sept. 25-27: at Mariners

Sept. 29-Oct. 1: at Diamondbacks

Rangers’ schedule breakdown

Games remaining: 9 (2 home, 7 road)

Remaining schedule:

Sept. 23-24: vs. Mariners

Sept. 25-27: at Angels

Sept. 28-Oct 1: at Mariners

Blue Jays’ schedule breakdown

Games remaining: 8 (6 home, 2 road)

Remaining schedule:

Sept. 23-24: at Rays

Sept. 26-28: vs. Yankees

Sept. 29-Oct. 1: vs. Rays

If the season ended today

AL wild-card series (starts Oct. 3)

Best-of-three, all games hosted by higher seed

Rangers (6) at Twins (3)

Blue Jays (5) at Rays (4)

AL Division Series (best-of-5)

Best-of-five