Rangers 7, Mariners 5 at Peoria Stadium

Notable

Two of the Mariners’ top prospects had a chance to tie or win the game in the bottom of the ninth. With runners on first and second, outfielder Jarred Kelenic stepped to the plate with two outs. After just missing a 2-0 fastball and fouling it off, he worked the count to 3-1 against right-hander Demarcus Evans. Kelenic didn’t see another fastball, laying off breaking balls out of the strike zone on 3-1 and 3-2 to load the bases with a walk. Evans came back to strike out Cal Raleigh looking to end the game. Kelenic reached base three times in the game with a hit-by-pitch, a double and the walk.

First baseman Evan White made a nice diving stop on a line drive off the bat of Greg Bird, caught a tough pop up near the stands in foul territory and made another outstanding play on another hard-hit ground ball, while center fielder Mallex Smith made a nice running/wall-crashing catch off another hard hit ball from Bird.

Player of the game

Known more for his framing and receiving skills and his ability to handle a pitching staff, catcher Joe Odom, who is ticketed for Class AAA Tacoma this season, showed he has a little pop in his bat as well. Odom smashed a two-run homer onto the berm in left-center in the eighth inning to bring the Mariners within two runs.

Quotable

“It was a good at-bat, you could kind of see that inning unfolding. Jarred was going to get that at-bat there late, which is great. Good for him. The more experiences he gets like that now, the better off we’ll all be down the road. Jarred stays in the moment really, really well. He’s very talented. But what goes on between his ears during the game is key. He doesn’t get ahead of himself. That’s what you saw today. He’s going to be in that situation a lot over his career.” — manager Scott Servais on Kelenic.

On tap

The Mariners will host the Chicago Cubs on Monday afternoon at Peoria Stadium. Left-hander Marco Gonzales will make the start for Seattle. Also scheduled to pitch are lefties Nick Margevicius and Aaron Fletcher and right-handers Carl Edwards Jr., Zach Grotz, Yohan Ramirez and Wyatt Mills. The Cubs will start right-hander Adbert Alzolay. First pitch is set for 12:10 Pacific. The game will be broadcast on ESPN 710.

Video highlights

Servais postgame

Box score

02.23.20 Box Score by Ryan Divish on Scribd