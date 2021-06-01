The troublesome right knee that cost Kyle Lewis almost a season and a half of development as a prospect and the first 17 games of 2021 season has sent him to the injured list once again.

The Mariners announced multiple roster moves before Tuesday’s game that included activating Marco Gonzales from the injured list to start the game later that evening vs. the A’s.

But per the news release, Lewis was placed on the 10-day injured list with a meniscus tear in his right knee.

After trying to make a difficult leaping catch and landing awkwardly in the eighth inning of Monday’s win over the A’s, Lewis was removed from the game with discomfort in the knee. He underwent multiple tests on the knee after the game and this morning.

Mariners manager Scott Servais said on ESPN 710 that Lewis suffered a small tear in the meniscus.

Seattle recalled outfielder Taylor Trammell from Class AAA Tacoma to take Lewis’ place on the 25-man roster.

To make room for Gonzales on the active roster, right-hander Robert Dugger was optioned to Class AAA Tacoma after Monday’s game.

Lewis suffered a bone bruise in the right knee in the final week of spring training and was forced to start the season on injured list. In 36 games since his return, he has a .246/.333/.392 slash line with four doubles, five homers, 11 RBIs, 16 walks and 37 strikeouts in 147 plate appearances.

Trammell took Lewis’ place on the opening day roster, making the jump from Class AA to the big leagues. He played in 27 games with up and down results, posting a .157/.255/.337 slash line with three doubles, four homers, 11 RBIs, 10 walks and 41 strikeouts in 95 plate appearances.

But he’s been dominating at the Class AAA level. In 17 games with the Rainiers, he has a .384/.413/.726 slash line with seven doubles, six homers, 18 RBIs, three walks and 17 strikeouts in 80 plate appearances.