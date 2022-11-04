The accolades and honors continue to accumulate for Mariners phenom Julio Rodriguez leading up to the much-anticipated Nov. 14 announcement of the Jackie Robinson American League Rookie of the Year Award, which he is expected to win decidedly.

The latest award for the precocious superstar comes with the additional meaning, because it was a selection made by his peers.

The 2022 Players Choice Awards were announced Friday on ESPN, and Rodriguez was named the Outstanding American League Rookie over fellow finalists Adley Rutschman of the Orioles and Bobby Witt Jr. of the Royals.

Rodriguez already has been named Baseball America’s Major League Rookie of the Year and The Sporting News American League Rookie of the Year. Finalists for the BBWAA Rookie of the Year Award will be announced Monday on MLB Network.

The Players Choice Awards, which were created by the Major League Baseball Players Association in 1992, are voted on by players at the end of the regular season.

Rodriguez, 21, posted a .284/.345/.509 slash line with 84 runs scored, 25 doubles, three triples, 28 home runs, 75 RBI, 40 walks and 25 stolen bases in 132 games this season. He was twice placed on the 10-day injured list in the second half of the season, forcing him to miss 21 games.

Rodriguez led all major-league rookies in home runs (28), total bases (260), slugging percentage (.509), on-base plus slugging percentage (.853), Baseball Reference WAR (6.0) and Fangraphs WAR (5.3). He ranked second in runs scored (84), RBI (75), extra-base hits (57) and stolen bases (25) and third in hits (145).

He became just the third rookie in major-league history and the first player in his debut season to reach 25 home runs and 25 stolen bases. He also became the fastest player in major-league history (125 career games) to reach those feats, surpassing Mike Trout (128 career games).

Rodriguez is one of four American League players age 21 or younger to hit 25+ home runs in his debut season, along with Hall of Famers Joe DiMaggio (1936), Ted Williams (1939) and Eddie Murray (1977).

He was named to the American League All-Star team, the only rookie All-Star in 2022. Rodriguez became the third Mariners player age 21 or younger to be named an All-Star, joining Ken Griffey Jr. (twice) and Alex Rodriguez (twice). He also participated in the MLB Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium, hitting the most home runs (81) and finishing second to Juan Soto.