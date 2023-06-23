BALTIMORE — Julio Rodriguez wasn’t going to be shut out of baseball’s biggest party, particularly when it’s happening at his home field and the city he so proudly represents.

On Friday, Rodriguez announced on social media that he would indeed participate in the 2023 Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park as part of Major League Baseball’s All-Star festivities.

After his memorable performance in last year’s home run derby at Dodger Stadium as a rookie, where he finished second to Juan Soto, but formerly announced himself as one of MLB’s budding stars, the expectation was that Rodriguez would not only participate in the derby in Seattle but be the headliner for it.

How could he not?

But with a slow start to this season, including lackluster production at the plate, and not earning enough votes to even advance as one of six finalists spots in the outfield for the American League starting lineup, there was some speculation as to whether Rodriguez would participate in the Home Run Derby if he wasn’t chosen for the All-Star team as a reserve.

July 10th. See you in Seattle 🤟🏽⚡️ pic.twitter.com/MQOOkCtXGP — Julio Rodriguez🇩🇴🦁 (@JRODshow44) June 23, 2023

It is not uncommon for a player that isn’t selected as an All-Star to participate in the Home Run Derby. Three players: Pete Alonso (2021), Giancarlo Stanton (2016) and Yoenis Cespedes (2013) have won the home run derby title without being chosen as a member of the All-Star team in that same year.

This year’s derby will take place Monday, July 10, at 5 p.m. PT. It will be televised on ESPN.