CHICAGO — When you rack up more hits and generate more offense than some teams do in a week, as well as making Major League Baseball history, well, earning the American League Player of the Week honors is sort of a given.

On Monday, in what was a formality, Julio Rodriguez was named the AL Player of the Week for Aug. 14-20.

The 22-year-old superstar posted a .568/.579/.838 slash line with four doubles, two homers, 12 RBI and six stolen bases in seven games. He had 21 hits in seven games, including four consecutive games of four-plus hits. In that four-game span from Aug. 16-19, he tallied 17 hits, setting an MLB record (since 1901), surpassing Milt Stock of the 1925 Brooklyn Robins, who had 16 hits in four games from June 30-July 3. He also tied Stock’s MLB record for most consecutive four-plus hit games (4) during that span.

It’s the third time in his brief career that Rodriguez has been the named AL Player of the Week, also earning the award for June 27-July 3, 2022, and May 22-28 this season.

In 121 games this season, Rodriguez has posted .278/.336/.462 with 30 doubles, a triple, 21 homers, 79 RBI, 76 runs scored and 33 stolen bases.

He is the only player in Mariners history to hit 20-plus homers in each of his first big league seasons and one of just two players in MLB history with 20-plus homers and 20-plus stolen bases in each of his first two seasons, along with Kansas City’s Bobby Witt Jr. (also 2022-23).

After a slow start to his sophomore season, Rodriguez has picked up since July 1, posting a .346/.393/.555 slash line with 16 doubles, eight homers, 37 RBI, 29 runs scored and 15 stolen bases.

