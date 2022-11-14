When he attacked each moment of offseason work with his typical intensity, ignoring how much the exhausting sessions made his muscles burn and lungs sting from his relentless effort, Julio Rodriguez didn’t use individual awards and accolades as motivation to carry him through.

He simply wanted to show the Mariners and everyone in Major League Baseball what he believed to be true — he was not only ready to play in the big leagues, but ready succeed at levels reserved for the game’s greatest players.

That singular focus on improvement regardless of accomplishments, instilled by Rodriguez’s parents as he grew up in Loma De Cabrera in the Dominican Republic, an unending desire to continue learning about a game he already understood better than most and, of course, a frightening amount of natural talent is how Rodriguez forced his way onto the opening-day roster at age 21, put together a brilliant debut season and helped lead the Mariners back into the postseason.

It ultimately led to baseball’s highest honor for rookie players.

During a special broadcast Monday on MLB Network, Rodriguez was named the 2022 American League Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year, beating out Baltimore’s Adley Rutschman and Cleveland’s Steven Kwan.

Flanked by his mother and father and surrounded by family in their home in the Dominican Republic, an eruption of cheers followed when Alvin Davis, the first Mariner to win a rookie of the year award back in 1984, made the announcement.

Chants of “JU-LI-O!! JU-LI-O!! JU-LI-O!!” followed from the family.

Rodriguez received 29 of the 30 possible first place votes with one writer from the Toronto chapter voting Rutschman first and Rodriguez second.

It was the most prestigious accolade for the Mariners’ precocious star center fielder, having already earned a Silver Slugger award, being named the American League’s Outstanding Rookie in The Players Choice awards and rookie of the year honors from Baseball America and Baseball Digest.

He joins Kyle Lewis (2020), Ichiro (2001), Kazuhiro Sasaki (2000) and Davis as Mariners players to win the award, which is voted upon annually by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

He is the fourth player age 21 or younger to win the award, joining Fernando Valenzuela of the Dodgers (1981), infielder Albert Pujols of the Cardinals (2001) and outfield Mike Trout of the Angels (2012)

Rodriguez posted a .284/.345/.509 slash line with 84 runs scored, 25 doubles, three triples, 28 home runs, 75 RBI, 40 walks and 25 stolen bases in 132 games this season. He was twice placed on the 10-day injured list in the second half of the season, forcing him to miss 21 games.

He led all major-league rookies in home runs, total bases (260), slugging percentage (.509), on-base plus slugging percentage (.853), Baseball Reference WAR (6.0) and FanGraphs WAR (5.3). He ranked second in runs scored, RBI, extra-base hits (57) and stolen bases and third in hits (145).

Rodriguez became just the third rookie in major-league history and the first player in his debut season with 25 home runs and 25 stolen bases. He also became the fastest player in major-league history (125 career games) to reach those feats, surpassing Trout (128 career games).

“If he didn’t have a couple of setbacks physically, the 30-30 thing would have been a reality,” said Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto. “He had a remarkable year. He accepts every challenge and then when the light gets brighter, he seems to shine even more.”

He is one of four American League players 21 or younger to hit 25 or more home runs in his debut season, with Hall of Famers Joe DiMaggio (1936), Ted Williams (1939) and Eddie Murray (1977).

Rodriguez was named to the American League All-Star team, the only rookie All-Star in 2022. He became the third Mariners player 21 or younger to be named an All-Star, joining Ken Griffey Jr. (twice) and Alex Rodriguez (twice). Julio Rodriguez also participated in the MLB Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium, hitting the most home runs (81) and finishing second to Juan Soto.

