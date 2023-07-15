Julio Rodriguez was feeling fine Saturday afternoon. Good enough, anyway, to find himself in the starting lineup for Saturday night’s game against Detroit, batting second and playing center field, as usual.

But the Mariners 22-year-old star acknowledged that, yes, he was momentarily concerned Friday night after his right ankle was twisted on his eighth-inning slide into home plate.

As an umpire review of the play was underway — he was eventually ruled safe, overturning the call on the field — Rodriguez was checked by a team trainer near home plate. Rodriguez walked gingerly back to the home dugout and stayed in the game.

“It’s a little sore,” he said Saturday. “But I’m all right.”

As a rookie last year, Rodriguez almost certainly would have dived headfirst on a close play at the plate like that — on a close play at any base, really. His all-out, aggressive style was part of what endeared him to fans and teammates alike.

But that style also had its consequences.

Specifically, his headfirst slides contributed to wrist and back injuries that twice landed on him on the injured list in the second half of the 2022 season.

Rodriguez also missed two games earlier this season — the only games he missed this season — after tweaking his back on a headfirst slide in Toronto.

That helped convince him to change things up. He made a conscious choice to starting sliding feet-first.

“I’m listening to my body. It’s easier on my body to go feet-first,” he said. “That’s why I decided to switch, just to avoid all those problems and be able the play the kind of baseball I want to play.”

His slide home Saturday night showed the feet-first approach is still something of a work in progress. He did get his left foot on the plate just ahead of the catcher’s tag, but in the process his right ankle was caught underneath him.

That, he felt, was more of a fluke thing. He likes the new approach and he’s going to stick with it.

“I feel like now I’ve got it down pretty well,” he said. “I’ve been sliding like that now for like a month or two, so I feel comfortable. … My body feels good — even better than last year.”

Coincidence or not, Rodriguez has been successful on 16 of his 17 stolen-base attempts since mid-May. An added benefit, manager Scott Servais said, is Rodriguez — at 6-foot-3 and 228 pounds — is even more intimidating for middle infielders when he slides feet-first into second base.

“As big (as he is) and as fast as he gets going, the second basemen don’t hang in there like they used to,” Servais said. “You see them jumping out of the way if the ball’s not right there — as they should.”

France’s equipment violation

A day after being ejected for the second time in his career, Ty France wasn’t quite certain why home plate Marvin Hudson threw him out after he struck out looking in the fifth inning Friday’s 5-4 loss to the Tigers.

To be clear, France isn’t in disagreement with Hudson’s decision to eject him from the game. He figured it was probably earned.

With two outs and the bases loaded, the Mariners had already scored two runs off Tigers starter Eduardo Rodriguez and were looking to put him out of the game with one more hit.

France fouled off a prime first-pitch fastball, leaving him irritated. A fouled off cutter from Rodriguez on the second pitch had him 0-2. Determined to not give the at-bat away in such a big situation, France wouldn’t chase at a pair of low and inside fastballs — a pitch he’s susceptible swinging and missing at.

Advertising

Rodriguez went to the same location again, firing a 2-2 sinker. This pitch was a little closer to the plate but not a strike. Hudson signaled strike three and France slammed his bat to the ground in frustration.

“It was more about the situation than the call,” he said, mentioning that he’d fought back from an 0-2 count.

When Hudson saw France try to bury the bat in the home plate dirt, which probably should’ve been enough to eject him right then, he signaled for an equipment violation, which is simply pointing at whatever equipment is thrown in reaction to a call. It usually leads to a fine.

France saw the equipment violation signal, but did he say anything to Hudson?

“You can’t miss that pitch,” France said. “I didn’t even swear.”

But when he turned and flung his helmet toward the dugout with Hudson watching, he was tossed. Throwing more equipment after being assessed a violation is a cause for ejection.

“I think it was for throwing my helmet,” France said. “I’m not sure. I didn’t say anything when I was walking away.”

When he saw he was ejected, France did have a few things to say — though he was adamant that he never swore in that heated conversation either.

“I just told he had to be better than that and that he couldn’t miss that call in that situation,” France said. “It was such a big moment in the game.”

Last year on Aug. 28, France was ejected by Lance Barrett in a game vs. Cleveland at T-Mobile Park. After being called on out three strikes he thought were balls, France went back and looked at the pitch tracking data in the dugout and told Barrett from the dugout that all three pitches were not strikes, leading to an ejection.