OAKLAND, Calif. — Star center fielder Julio Rodriguez was a late scratch from the Mariners lineup Tuesday as he continues to deal with a sore lower back.

Rodriguez injured his back on a headfirst slide while stealing second base in the third inning of a game Saturday in Toronto. He was pulled from the game soon after and was out of the lineup for the final game of the series Sunday in Toronto.

The Mariners had hoped an off day Monday would be enough time for Rodriguez to feel better, and he was back at his usual position — leading off and playing center field — in the initial lineup announced Tuesday afternoon before the Mariners’ series opener against the A’s at Oakland Coliseum.

About two hours before first pitch, manager Scott Servais announced Rodriguez was a late scratch after the reigning American League Rookie of the Year took some swings in the batting cage and was still feeling some discomfort.

“He’s still feeling a little something in his lower back,” Servais said. “We’re going to give him another day [off] and see where that goes.”

Rodriguez, 22, also dealt with some back soreness at the end of his breakthrough rookie season last year, landing on the 10-day injured list in September.

Rodriguez was off to a bit of a slow start in his sophomore season, hitting .239 with five home runs, 13 RBIs, six steals and a .743 OPS in 27 games.

La Stella designated for assignment

The Mariners designated veteran infielder Tommy La Stella for assignment Tuesday afternoon.

That roster spot was needed for the Mariners to call up rookie right-hander Bryce Miller, who was set to make his major-league debut Tuesday night against the A’s.

La Stella, 34, had appeared in just 12 games for the Mariners in April, hitting .190 in 21 at-bats with one doubles, two runs batted in and a .530 OPS.

The Mariners had signed him in January to a one-year deal for the MLB veteran’s minimum salary. La Stella was due to make $11.5 million this season from the San Francisco Giants, who released him in early January.