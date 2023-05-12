DETROIT — A few days ago against Texas, Jose Caballero singled to lead off the third inning and promptly stole second base.

At second, Caballero danced around the base, faking as if he was going to steal third and trying just about anything to distract Texas pitcher Jon Gray.

Caballero’s antics drew a reaction from Texas second baseman Marcus Semien. He seemed a little annoyed.

They also drew a reaction from teammates in the Mariners dugout. They seemed impressed.

“Man, he is a pain in the butt, isn’t he?” Cal Raleigh said, sitting near manager Scott Servais.

Advertising

“Yeah,” Servais agreed. “And I’m glad he’s on our side.”

A 26-year-old rookie, Caballero has been one of the most pleasant surprises of the season so far for the Mariners. He didn’t make the team out of spring training — and, frankly, he wasn’t really even on the Mariners’ radar at the time.

But with Dylan Moore on the injured list, the Mariners needed an extra infielder, and Caballero had gotten off to a hot start for Class AAA Tacoma.

Caballero was called up April 15, and his hot streak has continued in his first stint in the big leagues, so much so that he has played his way into a regular platoon role with veteran Kolten Wong at second base.

Caballero started at second and batted ninth Friday night against Detroit lefty Matthew Boyd. Caballero singled in his first at-bat, and then made a nice diving play on a grounder to his left in the fourth inning.

“I’ve just been having fun,” he said. “The guys have been helping me a lot with everything. It’s amazing to be here.”

Advertising

He entered Friday hitting .282 in 39 at-bats with a league-average OPS+ of 100.

“It’s the same game, you know?” he said. “It’s the game I’ve played my whole life. Nothing changed. This is the best level, but I’ve proven to myself that I can compete against these guys.”

He’s also shown that, yes, he knows how to get under the skin of opponents.

That was apparent against Houston last weekend, when veteran catcher Martin Maldonado took exception to how long it took Caballero to get set in the batter’s box.

“I told him to get the [expletive] back in the box,” Maldonado told reporters.

Caballero didn’t back down. Benches cleared.

“I got a little bit too excited in the moment, and I’m glad it didn’t go any farther than that. We had a misunderstanding there,” Caballero said Friday.

Advertising

Caballero has learned to play with the pitch clock in the minor leagues the past two seasons, and he tries to use every second he can up until the 8-second deadline to get set in the box.

“It’s pretty new to these big-league guys and they’re trying to adjust to it. I’ve got a little more experience with it,” he said. “The pitcher can take advantage of me with the clock, so I’m just trying to avoid that. It’s nothing against anyone or any pitcher. It’s not about that. I just don’t want the pitchers to take advantage of me.”

Julio Rodriguez hits third in lineup

Julio Rodriguez, after being bumped down to sixth in the lineup in the final game of the homestead Wednesday, hit third for the first game of the road trip Friday.

He had a two-run single in his second at-bat as part of the Mariners’ five-run second inning.

“He just looked more comfortable the other day hitting down in the lineup,” Servais said before the game. “He saw a few pitches and wasn’t in such a hurry to hit. … This gives him a little more time to relax.”

Servais said the lineup will continue to fluctuate as the Mariners try to find a rhythm offensively.

Sponsored

“Until we get solidified with our offense, you’ll see guys move around a little bit, until we find something that works and gives us more consistent production,” he said.

Penn Murfee rehabbing in Arizona

Relief pitcher Penn Murfee, on the injured list with right elbow inflammation, is rehabbing at the Mariners’ complex in Peoria, Arizona.

Murfee is eligible to return from the IL on May 19, and Servais is hopeful the right-hander can join the team at the end of the road trip in Atlanta.

Robbie Ray visits teammates

Just nine days after having surgery on his pitching elbow, Robbie Ray was back in the Mariners clubhouse on Friday afternoon, a brace and a sling over his left arm.

Ray will miss the rest of this season and likely a good chunk of the 2024 season after having Tommy John surgery on May 3.

One position player greeted Ray with a lighthearted jab, noting how quickly the Phillies’ Bryce Harper returned from Tommy John surgery.

“Harper was back in 160 days!” the teammate teased.

Ray and his family own a home outside Detroit, where he’s spending time recovering.

“He’s in a good spot and taking some ribbing from our players,” Servais said. “He’s a good guy to have around.”