The Mariners might need to get "creative" with their starters this weekend with Paxton possibly out and Felix Hernandez seemingly unlikely to pitch Saturday.

Mariners starting pitcher James Paxton has a virus and will not fly with team Wednesday night to Anaheim, Calif., according to manager Scott Servais.

Servais said it’s possible Paxton could fly later, but Servais said the left-hander’s scheduled start Friday against the Los Angeles Angels is in jeopardy. Servais said the virus Paxton has is different than the one ailing shortstop Jean Segura.

Segura was out of the lineup for a second straight game, but was expected to fly with the team to California.

Meanwhile, it seems unlikely Felix Hernandez will make his scheduled start Saturday. Hernandez left last Saturday’s game against the New York Yankees with right hamstring tightness. Servais said there was a meeting scheduled with Hernandez to talk about the plans for him for the rest of the season.

“I prefer to talk to him before I talk to you,” Servais said to the media. “We want to explain to him the plan and where we are headed.”

Servais was asked if he had any ideas on how he would set the starting rotation this weekend.

“Do you? I’m looking for them,” he said, maybe only half-joking. “We are going to have to get creative. We have a lot of guys in the bullpen, so you could see us doing a bullpen day.”

