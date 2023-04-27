PHILADELPHIA — After finishing his last round of batting practice on Tuesday afternoon, J.P. Crawford glanced around Citizens Bank Park. It was filling up with fans clad in Phillies’ red for what was expected to be a sold-out night featuring $1 hot dogs.

This was the place where he made his major-league debut as the Phillies’ top prospect and one of the top prospects in baseball on Sept. 5, 2017, against the New York Mets, who were starting Jacob deGrom.

Starting at third base, he got his first big league hit in his third plate appearance, a crisp single up the middle off reliever Josh Smoker, and the Phillies prevailed 9-1.

It was also the place where he hit his first big league homer. On April 11, 2018, Crawford smacked a two-run homer deep into the right field seats off current teammate Luis Castillo in his first at-bat of the game.

But the nostalgia ends there.

“I don’t feel anything coming back here,” he said.

It’s also the place where he was booed by fans for failing to be the next Corey Seager and not living up to the prospect hype that might have been overblown.

It’s the place where he felt disconnected from his teammates, uncertain about how to act on and off the field, unsure of what the organization wanted him to be and uneasy about his future.

It’s the place where he fell out of love with baseball. It was no longer fun. It wasn’t even work. It was a punishment.

“This place became hell for me,” he said.

So on Wednesday night, when he stepped to the plate with the bases loaded, of course hearing more than a few boos once again, Crawford wanted to really give Philly fans a reason to boo. He jumped on a first-pitch fastball from Taijuan Walker, smashing it over the wall in center field for his second career grand slam.

As fans voiced their displeasure with him and with Walker, Crawford let out a guttural scream that could be heard everywhere when he saw the ball go over the fence. An emotional player whenever he steps on the field, this was different. He wasn’t looking for revenge, but to do that in Philly against his old team felt cathartic.

“It felt so good,” he said after the game. “It couldn’t have come at a better time.”

When the Mariners went into a rebuild after the 2018, they targeted Crawford, who had fallen out of high regard with the Phillies, to be their shortstop of the future. Seattle sent moody infielder Jean Segura and relievers Juan Nicasio and James Pazos to Philly for Crawford and first baseman Carlos Santana, who was later traded to Cleveland. As part of the rebuild plan and improving Crawford, they hired infield guru Perry Hill to help clean up some fielding flaws.

“It saved my career,” Crawford said.

Had he not been traded?

“I wouldn’t be here today,” he said. “I’d be done playing, and I’d be doing God knows what.”

After battling injuries and inconsistent performance in parts of two seasons at the MLB level, Crawford was in “a dark place” when it came to baseball and life. He was bitter at the game and angry at everyone else.

“I was so close to quitting,” he said. “I wasn’t having any fun. Everything I thought that the big leagues were going to be, it was the complete opposite.”

The anger didn’t subside initially when he was traded. When manager Scott Servais told players to be themselves and have fun, Crawford couldn’t comprehend it.

“I was like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me,’” he said. “It felt too good be true.”

And then came an odd realization: He’d forgotten how to be himself on the field.

“Honestly, I was so uncomfortable out there, trying to be someone I’m not,” he said.

With a constant push from Dee Gordon-Strange and Kyle Seager, Crawford started to understand who he was as a player and what baseball could be. The love and joy of playing started to return.

Servais challenged him to be a leader and do it in his own way. Crawford embraced a responsibility he didn’t think would’ve been given to him on his previous team.

“I could just go out and focus on baseball and baseball only like we do over here,” he said. “Over there, you’re worried about everything else but playing baseball. You’re scared to get out of your seat. You’re scared to do anything. You come to the field scared and intimidated already from the get-go. I was worried about just doing the wrong thing and really you’re not doing anything.”

Crawford had three hits in Wednesday’s loss, including a single and a double off Phillies lefty closer Jose Alvarado. Coming into Thursday’s game, Crawford had a .271/.407/.414 slash line with 14 runs scored, seven doubles, a homer, eight RBI, with 16 walks and 17 strikeouts in 87 plate appearances. Over his last 14 games, he’s got an on-base percentage of just over .500.

He’s also hitting the ball harder than ever before in his career. His average exit velocity on balls in play is 91.7 mph in 2023 vs. an average of 85.1 mph in 2022.

He’s shortened his swing, focused on using his legs more. He’s also not dealing with lower back issues and knee issues that he did much of last season.

“I’m not hurting,” he said. “I’m healthy. My body doesn’t hurt every time I swing. I was trying to get my body right through the grind last year. You’re going out there, you can’t even swing like 75% and people are wondering what’s going on when you’re just trying to survive. I’m trying to do damage at the plate now, not just trying to, you know, slap some singles to the other side because it’s all I could do.”