Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford is scheduled to have an MRI on Sunday after feeling discomfort in his left pectoral muscle.

“It started to bother him a little bit in the game (Saturday) night. He felt it,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said.

Servais wasn’t sure when Crawford might have strained the muscle, but he said it could have happened in Thursday’s game against Cleveland when Crawford — playing on the right side of the infield in a shift — fielded a slow ground ball and flipped the ball to first base with his glove, diving to the ground and getting the out.

The club will know more about Crawford’s prognosis after results of the imaging are complete.

Crawford’s stellar defense at a vital position and leadership in the clubhouse have made him one of the Mariners’ most important players the past two seasons.

Dylan Moore replaced Crawford in the starting lineup at shortstop for Sunday’s series finale against the Cleveland Guardians.