PEORIA, Ariz. — After being sent to multiple places around Phoenix in search of an X-ray and CT scan on his bruised right foot, J.P. Crawford and the Mariners received some positive news with both tests coming back negative for fractures.

“He should be OK,” manager Scott Servais said. “I don’t know if he’ll play again down here in Arizona. But he’ll be ready to go when we get back to Seattle.”

Crawford suffered the injury on Friday afternoon in the Mariners’ indoor batting cages, fouling a ball off his right foot.

The injury didn’t seem serious at the time with Crawford participating in the full-team workout later that afternoon.

“I usually go off of the look on the trainer’s face,” Servais said. “The trainers seemed pretty optimistic. He went through the rest of the workout and moved around fine. I watched him the whole time, and I never even knew he got hit. I didn’t know he’d got hit on his foot until right before for the game when the trainer said something to me about it. Then J.P. walked up and said, ‘I can’t really go on this tonight. I should give it some time.’”

If Crawford had any sort of fracture in the foot, the Mariners would’ve been in a serious bind. Dylan Moore, who fills in at shortstop for Crawford, suffered an oblique strain a week ago and isn’t expected to be ready to go for about a month.

The Mariners would’ve likely turned to Mason McCoy, who still could make the team in Moore’s role.

McCoy, who turns 28 on March 31, is a plus defensive shortstop with the capability of playing second base or third base at a reasonable level. He was acquired from the Orioles in a minor-league trade last season and had a career year with AAA Tacoma, posting a .264/.331/.397 slash line with 23 doubles, five triples, 21 homers, 63 RBI, 50 walks and 130 strikeouts.

“I think he does a good job,” Servais said. “He’s made the plays. I don’t think it’s gonna be flashy. It’s pretty steady. And that’s what you’re looking for in that spot when put them in there — catch the ground balls, turn outs into outs. I think he’s had a good spring. He’s swung the bat pretty well. He had kind of a breakout year last year offensively at the Triple-A level. I think he’s very careful.”

Crawford’s bruised foot and the potential for rest days could necessitate McCoy making the team instead of veteran infielder Tommy La Stella, who has battled shoulder issues this spring and has yet to play anything other than first base or designated hitter in Cactus League games.

Servais hopes the Mariners will have their 26-man opening day roster before Monday’s Cactus League finale.

Pitching probables for first series announced

While there was no MLB Network special to unveil the team’s starting pitching plans beyond opening day, the Guardians and Mariners have slotted out their starting rotations, giving a glimpse into some quality pitching matchups in the four-game series.

Thursday: Shane Bieber, RHP, vs. Luis Castillo, RHP, 7:10 p.m.

Friday: Triston McKenzie, RHP, vs. Robbie Ray, LHP, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday: Aaron Civale, RHP, vs. Logan Gilbert, RHP, 6:40 p.m.

Sunday: Cal Quantrill, RHP, vs. Marco Gonzales, LHP, 1:10 p.m.

Roster moves

The Mariners made two roster moves after Saturday’s game. Right-handed pitcher Riley O’Brien and left-handed pitcher Tommy Milone were reassigned to minor league camp. Both are likely headed to Class AAA Tacoma.

O’Brien, a Shorewood standout, is the grandson of Seattle sports legend Johnny O’Brien.

The roster moves leave the Mariners with 37 players in their major league camp: 31 roster players and 6 nonroster invitees.