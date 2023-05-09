Mariners relief pitcher Andres Munoz has had a setback in his recovery from a muscle strain in his shoulder and could be out until mid-June.

Munoz traveled to Arizona in late April to begin a throwing program. He was expected to begin a rehab assignment this week until he felt discomfort in his right deltoid during a throwing session.

“He just didn’t feel perfect,” Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said Tuesday. “He felt a little stiff. Just couldn’t do the things he wanted to do comfortably.”

Another MRI on Munoz’s shoulder revealed mild inflammation, and he had a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection on May 5.

The encouraging news, Hollander said, is the MRI showed no structural muscle damage.

“Structurally, it looks great. He’s testing perfectly strong,” Hollander said.

Munoz has been shut down from baseball activity this week.

“If everything goes perfectly this week … he will start throwing again on Monday,” Hollander said. “We anticipate a rehab assignment at the end of this month or the beginning of June, assuming the inflammation finally gets out of that spot.”

If Munoz’s recovery remains on that timeline, he would need at least a couple minor-league rehab appearances, which would put him on track to return to the Mariners sometime in mid-June.

“He feels fine right now. He responded to the PRP very well,” Hollander said. “… (But) we have urged caution. Let’s do this right.”

The breakout start of the Mariners’ bullpen last season, Munoz, 24, led all American League relievers with 96 strikeouts in 65 innings in his first full season in Seattle in 2022.

He has been on the injured list since April 9.

Munoz had bone-fusion surgery on his right foot in late October. Hollander said that injury was not related to his current shoulder issue.

Moore nearing rehab stint

Veteran utility player Dylan Moore, also in Arizona recovering from core muscle discomfort, is expected restart his rehab assignment on or around May 16.

Moore had surgery in December to repair a core muscle tear, performed by specialist Dr. William Meyers in Philadelphia.

After playing in one rehab game with Class High-A Everett on April 18, Moore felt further discomfort in his core and had a follow-up visit with Dr. Meyers in Philadelphia. He had an injection to treat scar tissue in the muscle.

White to have second hip surgery

Evan White has hit another road block in his long recovery from lingering hip issues.

In hopes of addressing continued discomfort in the front of his hip, White has elected to have hip surgery for the second time in two years.

Recovery is expected to be about three months.

White, 27, who won a Gold Glove as a rookie first baseman with the Mariners in 2020, missed almost all of the 2021 and 2022 seasons with multiple injuries.

He had hip surgery in July 2021 and surgery to repair a sports hernia in March 2022.

“We have worked with Evan and his agent to … go through an array of specialists and try and find different opinions, different people so that we can get some answers as to why this is happening, and more importantly, how we can keep it from happening going forward,” Hollander said.

The club is working to schedule the latest surgery with Dr. Brian Kelly, a specialist in sports medicine, at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.

NOTES:

— Right-hander Easton McGee has a flexor strain in his pitching arm and his timetable is uncertain.

McGee was sensational in his debut for the Mariners, allowing just one hit and one walk over 6.2 innings in Toronto on April 29.

He landed on the IL the next day.

He has been shut down from throwing for two weeks. After that, he will have an MRI to determine next steps.

— Veteran left-hander Robbie Ray, who had surgery last week to repair both a flexor tendon and the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his pitching arm, is recovering at his home in Michigan.

After making one start for the Mariners on March 31, Ray was initially diagnosed with the flexor tendon strain.

Before performing surgery on the flexor tendon, Dr. Keith Meister at TMI Sports Medicine in Arlington, Texas, had warned Ray that he might also need to repair his UCL — and asked Ray’s permission to do so if necessary. Ray agreed.

“Dr. Meister’s recommendation when he went in there was, ‘I’m going to do both,’” Hollander said. “And Robbie was obviously fine with that in advanced, that they would the right thing for the long term. As were we.”