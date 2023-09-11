In 11 days, the Mariners will know if catcher Tom Murphy will be available to help in the final weeks of the 2023 season and possibly the postseason.

General manager Justin Hollander offered an update on Murphy, who has been sidelined since Aug. 13 with a thumb injury.

“He has been shut back down again from baseball activity,” Hollander said. “He’s been shut down for about 10 days or so. They have re-put his thumb back in a splint to see if they can create more healing. He’ll be re-imaged on the 22nd. If there is healing and if it allows him to progress back to baseball activities, we think he could re-ramp up fairly quickly, but it’ll be about how that X-ray looks on his thumb and about his own tolerance for playing with it.”

Murphy took a foul tip off his thumb a few days before officially going on the injured list on Aug. 14. The Mariners had hoped that he could return after the 10-day minimum. But after being cleared for baseball activities in late August, he still felt discomfort in the thumb.

Murphy had a .290/.335/.538 slash line with 12 doubles, eight homers and 17 RBI in 47 games before getting injured.

“I mentioned it before that the tendon had been displaced,” Hollander said. “That’s obviously an injury that’s hard to navigate. He also has a small fracture in there. When they were able to X-ray it again, when the swelling went down, they found a small fracture. That’s why they re-splinted it, to promote healing in there. Obviously, when there’s swelling, or when there’s a lot going on, it’s hard to see those sorts of things on MRI imaging. So, he’s dealing with more than just a jammed thumb.”

If Murphy is cleared on the 22nd, the Mariners would have him start baseball activities and hope he can be ready quickly.

“I think everybody here knows that Murph’s pain tolerance is probably greater than anybody else that we have. It’s probably in the top 1% of the top 1% in that category. If he could play through it, he would.”

If doctors don’t believe the thumb is healed enough on the 22nd, he will likely get shut down for the rest of the season.

“There’s no likelihood of him coming back to play if it doesn’t go well on 22nd,” Hollander said.

The Mariners are currently using Brian O’Keefe as the backup catcher behind Cal Raleigh. But he’s played sparingly, starting just seven games since taking Murphy’s place on the roster, tallying two hits in 20 plate appearances.

The Mariners have two catchers — Pedro Severino and Luis Torrens — playing for Class AAA Tacoma who have MLB experience. Torrens, a fan favorite who recently returned to the organization on a minor-league contract, is lacking in terms of defensive skill. Severino has played in parts of eight MLB seasons and is a better defensive catcher.

“We’re gonna continue to assess the position and what’s the best thing for the team,” Hollander said. “O’Keefe’s wife is pregnant right now and due anytime so we may need to make a move, at least for a day or two while Brian goes to be with his family. In terms of like the big-picture outlook, we’re just taking it day to day and week to week and seeing what the right thing is for our group. Obviously, those guys have experience, but Brian has acquitted himself really well.”

Other injury updates

Shortstop prospect Felnin Celesten, who suffered a serious hamstring strain in early June, is days away from being cleared to start his professional career.

Celesten is expected to play in some games in a short “bridge” league in Arizona that runs up until instructional league starts with the end of the minor-league season looming.

Right-handed pitcher Emerson Hancock (lat strain) is rehabbing at the team’s complex in Arizona.

“He was still dealing with some soreness at the beginning of the week, but it feels better now,” Hollander said. “He’ll progress into strengthening the area. We’re going to be very conservative with it. He made a point of saying, ‘I don’t want this to happen anymore.’ So what are the things we can do to make sure that the area is as strong as possible and making any biomechanical or mechanical changes that he needs to prevent this from being a recurring theme.”