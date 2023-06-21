NEW YORK — When a member of the training staff came to Scott Servais early in Tuesday’s loss to the Yankees and said J.P. Crawford couldn’t go back out in the field due to a shoulder issue, the Mariners manager knew his shortstop was feeling some real discomfort. Crawford detests being out of the lineup for any reason.

“If J.P. says he can’t go, then he can’t go,” Servais said. “I’ve always told him to be honest. You have to be honest. Nobody knows his body like he does.”

Crawford was diagnosed with a shoulder contusion by the Mariners medical staff after an awkward collision with the Yankees’ Harrison Bader after a stolen base. X-rays came back negative, but the continued soreness in Crawford’s shoulder kept him out of the starting lineup for Wednesday’s game at Yankee Stadium.

“He’s sore today,” Servais said. “I don’t think there’s anything else structurally wrong is what I’ve been led to believe from our medical staff, but he’s not in the lineup tonight. We’ll have to see how he is. He is day to day.”

The Mariners don’t think the injury will keep him out of the lineup long enough to need to be placed on the injured list.

Advertising

“I think he can avoid the IL,” Servais said. “I don’t think we are looking at that. I’m hopeful we’ll see him back out on the field soon, but there’s no timetable about it.”

Crawford has been out of the lineup just once since May 10 — a span of 34 games. After suffering a knee contusion on a knee-to-knee collision with Leody Taveras of the Rangers also on a stolen base June 3. He was out of the lineup the next day.

Jose Caballero got the start at shortstop Wednesday night vs. the Yankees and slid into the leadoff spot, which was a big leap from his usual spot as the No. 8 or 9 hitter.

“He gets on base,” Servais said. “He finds a way to get on base. In the leadoff spot, that’s what you’ve got to do — get on base and set the table. He’s really good at that. He has competitive at-bats. I have a feeling he’ll find his way on base a couple of times tonight.

Caballero got on base in his first plate appearance of the evening, singling to right center to start the game.

The rookie second baseman has played in 44 games since making his MLB debut. While he’s batting .239, he does have a .384 on-base percentage aided by 19 walks and eight hit by pitches.

Advertising

“He’s not like your 22-year-old rookie, just coming to the big leagues,” Servais said of the 26-year-old Caballero. “He’s played a lot of pro ball. He’s battled through some injuries. He’s trying to seize an opportunity and he’s done a really nice job.

“Defensively, he’ll be at shortstop tonight. He’s handled it fine the times we’ve had him out there. It’s not J.P. Crawford by any means, but he’s certainly capable of decent job. Offensively, it’s just his ability to grind out at-bats. He’s kind of that little pest that nobody wants to face. He finds a way to come up with a big hit or get on base or keep a rally going. He’s been really good at it.”

Also

Right-hander Penn Murfee has been in Texas the past two days undergoing tests on his ailing right elbow. General manager Justin Hollander said Murfee was meeting with Dr. Keith Meister, who wanted the additional tests besides just the MRI. Meister recently performed the Tommy John surgeries on Robbie Ray and Easton McGee.

Murfee is expected to have another orthopedic doctor examine his elbow before making a decision on his future.