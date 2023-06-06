SAN DIEGO — After undergoing an MRI last week and meeting the Mariners team doctors as well as specialist Dr. Keith Meister, Marco Gonzales was diagnosed with a “mild” flexor tendon strain in his left forearm, according to Mariners general manager Justin Hollander, who provided a series of medical updates before Tuesday’s game in San Diego.

“There’s no UCL (ulnar collateral ligament) involvement,” Hollander said. “He’ll be down from throwing and just doing strengthening and rehab for seven to 14 days. After that time, he’ll start a throwing program. We anticipate, conservatively, that he’ll be back a month from the date of the injury. It could be a little sooner than that. It could be a little longer than that. But I generally feel very encouraged at what the doctor saw when they looked just in terms of the overall structure of the UCL, the flexor itself. We feel good that he’ll be back sooner rather than later.”

Gonzales told the Mariners that the discomfort was similar to what he felt in 2021 when he missed a month of the season due to a flexor strain.

“He said it felt like it was similar, but not as severe,” Hollander said. “He seems to be responding well.”

For the time being, rookie Bryan Woo will remain in Gonzales’ spot in the rotation. Woo struggled in his MLB debut on Saturday, giving up six runs on seven hits in two innings pitched.

But with lefty Tommy Milone (shoulder discomfort) and right-hander Jose Rodriguez (shoulder discomfort) both on the minor league injured list with Triple-A Tacoma, Woo is the Mariners’ best option for the moment.

“That’ll be an organizational discussion,” Hollander said. “Obviously, we had Bryan start the first of those series of turns through the rotation. We’ll keep talking about those options. I think Scott (Servais) referred to it as kind of we’ll go day to day. We think Bryan is equipped to handle this moment. Obviously, it’s a quick rise through the minor leagues, but he’ll be fine. We’ll just let them have the ball and run with it.”

Both Milone and Rodriguez have resumed throwing programs and could be back pitching in games in 10-12 days.

Other injury updates from Hollander:

Reliever Penn Murfee (elbow inflammation) has made one rehab outing with Tacoma and is scheduled to make one more appearance. If that goes as expected, he could be activated for during the weekend series in Anaheim.

Shortstop Felnin Celesten, the Mariners’ top international signing in January and No. 5 prospect per MLB Pipeline, suffered a severe hamstring injury in an intrasquad scrimmage on June 1 in the Dominican Republic.

“It’s a Grade 2 hamstring strain,” Hollander said. “Fortunately, he does not need surgery. But he will be out six to eight weeks. We are working to get him to our facility in Arizona to do his rehab there. His projected return to play is based on how the hamstring responds. We don’t want to force it and have a setback and have him miss the entire year. It looks like he will miss a large chunk of the (summer) season.”

Right-handed pitcher Taylor Dollard, the No. 9 prospect in the organization, is dealing with another shoulder impingement, which has kept him out most of the season. He has regained his full range of motion in the shoulder, but the buildup back to full strength is going to be a longer process.

“We are projecting a return in early to mid-July for Taylor to be back on the mound,” Hollander said.

First baseman Tyler Locklear, Seattle’s No. 10 prospect, suffered a fractured right wrist after getting hit by a pitch while playing with High-A Everett last week.

“After having a couple of different doctors review it, they don’t feel like surgery is necessary,” Hollander said. “So it’s four to six weeks completely down and then he will build back up into baseball activities. His anticipated return to play in two months so early-to-mid August.”

Reliever Casey Sadler (shoulder surgery) is returning to Arizona to resume a throwing program. He could start pitching in games by the end of July.