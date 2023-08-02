About five days before the MLB trade deadline, Tom Murphy couldn’t hide the apprehension about the looming chaos ahead.

For fans, it’s a time of excitement and possibility for their team to get better in some way. For players, it’s a time filled with uncertainty and anxiety. It offers a massive disruption to the regimented lives they lead.

Murphy had no desire to be traded at the deadline. The idea of going to a new team, learning a new system with new pitchers and leaving the organization where he established himself as a major league player was overwhelming and disheartening.

When Tuesday’s 3 p.m. deadline passed and he was still a member of the Mariners, it allowed for a little peace.

“That was a huge relief for sure,” he said. “As a catcher, it’s really hard to think about, how much you’d have to handle going to a new team and stuff. And I’ve built such a good rapport here with the guys and the staff and the players that it would have been a real crusher to leave here.”

Jerry Dipoto, Mariners president of baseball operations, said they received multiple calls on Murphy and quickly dismissed the offers. They believe that the combination of Murphy and Cal Raleigh has worked about as well as expected this season, and they want it to continue.

With Murphy being a free agent after the season, Dipoto said that the team will open discussions on a possible contract extension to keep him in the organization.

“We do plan on doing that,” he said. “Frankly, we considered doing it this week, but we thought it would be bad form. It is something we would like to work out with Murph. We’ll address that with him and his agent and see where it goes.”

Murphy heard about comments from Dipoto but said any contract conversations haven’t started yet. He certainly is ready to engage in them in the hopes of gaining even more stability beyond what the Mariners have provided since acquiring him before the 2019 season.

“It’s important,” he said. “But what’s more important is that I show up every day, and I go out there and I’m ready to play. It’s as simple as that. And I would love to say that those things are nice and stuff like that, but I know that’s based on my performance. So that’s why I focus on. I don’t really pay attention to much else.”

His performance of late has been as good as any player in baseball.

He went 3 for 4 in Wednesday afternoon’s win over the Red Sox, raising his slash line to .300/.340/.577 with 12 doubles, eight homers, 16 RBI, eight walks and 39 strikeouts. Over his last 15 games, he has a .378/.420/.778 slash line with 17 hits, including five homers and nine RBI.

Manager Scott Servais, a former catcher, understands the value that Murphy brings to the field and the clubhouse. It’s a big reason why the team was willing to stay with him as he battled injuries for the past few seasons.

“I’ve had a long relationship with Murph,” Servais said. “I’ve spent a lot of time with him from when we first acquired them through the injuries he’s gone through, the big year he had in 2019 to kind of get himself on the map and get him established in the league. When you have relationships with players, you go through the ups and downs with them. You don’t want to lose them. You understand it’s a business, but I’m glad that he’s here.”

So are his pitchers.

“It’s a really selfless position,” starter Logan Gilbert said. “You see it with both catchers, but I’ve got a ton of respect for Murphy and what he does and his process when it comes to the park every day and what he does. He’s quiet about it, but you see him put in his work, probably more than just about anybody. It’s just the effect he has on his team. I don’t know if you can really put it into words. It’s more than just three hits today, even though that’s great, but he’s kind of just that leader behind the plate, takes hold of the pitching staff, there’s a lot that goes into that job and he kind of does everything.

“I don’t think he has any interest in leaving and we have a void if Murph goes away and it’s not just that we don’t have a backup catcher, and you know, and that’s something we want to make sure we address.”

Minor league awards

The Mariners announced their organizational monthly awards for their minor league system.

Outfielder Gabriel Gonzalez was named the player of the month for July while right-handed pitcher Tyler Cleveland was named pitcher of the month and right-hander Adam Kolarek was named reliever of the month.

Gonzales, 19, posted a .338/.424/.770 slash line with a double, two triples, nine home runs, 24 RBI and six walks in 18 games between Low-A Modesto and High-A Everett. He’s rated as the No. 3 prospect in the organization.

Cleveland, 23, went 5-0 with a 2.10 ERA (7 ER, 30.0 IP) with four walks and 20 strikeouts in five starts for Modesto.

Kolek, 26, made nine appearance, tallying two saves and a 2.08 ERA (3 ER, 13.0 IP) with four walks and 18 strikeouts for Triple-A Tacoma.