HOUSTON — It was never going to be easy.

Manager Scott Servais often likes to lament how difficult it is to sweep any team in three-game series. Home or road, perennial division winner or the dregs of the league, beating a team three straight times is a bonus not an expectation.

But a three-game sweep of the Astros … at Minute Maid Park?

Based on the last four seasons, that seemed like an impossible dream than even a realistic hope.

So when they lost their starting pitcher after two innings due to shoulder injury and immediately saw their six-run lead diminish to one run after his departure, it seemed like the all those failures and losses of the past four seasons would find them again.

Not this team. Not this time.

The Mariners moved past the misfortune, both past and present, using almost every pitcher in their bullpen and holding on for a 7-6 victory to sweep the three-game series over the Astros.

Advertising

It was their first series sweep of the Astros since a four-game sweep at Minute Maid Park in 2018.

It was Seattle’s sixth straight win. They maintained their half-game lead over the Blue Jays for the third wild card and moved within a half-game of the second wild card spot held by the Astros.

They were leading 6-0 after the top of the third inning and victory seemed likely if not given.

But rookie starting pitcher Emerson Hancock felt pain in the back of his shoulder and couldn’t post for the bottom of the third.

The Mariners scrambled to figure out a pitching plan for the remaining innings that needed to be covered. The initial results were less than ideal with Hancock’s replacement, lefty Tayler Saucedo, failing to record an out in the five hitters he faced. He loaded the bases and then allowed a two-run single to Yordan Alvarez and an RBI double to Yainer Diaz. The Mariners called on Trent Thornton to clean up the mess. He couldn’t do it without allowing two more of Saucedo’s run to score on a double from Mauricio Dubon.

The six-run lead was reduced to one with all five runs charged to Saucedo.

Advertising

From there, it was back-and-forth relief affair with each team emptying their bullpen to cover the remainder of the game.

Each unit yielded only one run over the final six innings and proved to be the difference.

The Mariners add-on run came in the fifth inning. Mike Ford led off with an infield single (not a typo), advanced to third on Dominic Canzone’s third hit of the game and scored on Dylan Moore’s single through the right side to make it 7-5.

The Mariners rolled up a 6-0 lead against Astros starter Hunter Brown, scoring two runs off him in each of the first three innings.

The red-hot Julio Rodriguez led off the game with a double over the head of right fielder Chas McCormick. He advanced to third on a wild pitch from Brown and scored on another wild pitch that couldn’t be blocked by catcher Yainer Diaz.

After Teoscar Hernandez and Mike Ford worked two-out walks, Dominic Canzone made it 2-0, roping a double into right field to score Hernandez.

Advertising

In the second inning, the Mariners picked up two more runs with two outs. Eugenio Suarez hammered a hanging slider off the train tracks high above the left field wall with Josh Rojas on first base. It was his 18th homer of the season.

Brown didn’t finish the third inning. With two outs, Brian O’Keefe ripped a ground ball down the third base line past a diving Alex Bregman to score a pair of runs with two outs, ending Brown’s outing.

His final pitching line: 2 2/3 innings, six runs allowed on seven hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

In his two outings vs. the Mariners this season, he’s pitched a total of 5 2/3 innings, allowing 11 runs on 15 hits with five walks and 13 strikeouts.

This story will be updated.