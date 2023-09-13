With the clouds diminishing and the sun making Wednesday afternoon pleasant and the evening comfortable, the Mariners respite from baseball — their first in almost two weeks — started with postgame handshakes and standing ovation from most of the 31,250 that enjoyed day baseball and a 3-2 victory over the Angels.

With no game on Thursday and a 7:10 p.m. start on Friday to open a three-game series vs. the Dodgers, they will have more than just an offday to rest and recover from a stretch of 13 games in 13 days.

“We need a day off,” manager Scott Servais said. “It’s been 13 consecutive days. It has been a grind.”

That stretch, which started on Sept. 1 in New York to open a forgettable 10-game road trip, ended with a series win over the Angels. Going 5-8 in those 13 games wasn’t ideal, and it dropped Seattle from the top of the American League West

the final out

The Mariners will go into a much-deserved off day — their first in almost two weeks — riding a victory and a series win.

Catcher Cal Raleigh threw out Brett Phillips on a stolen base attempt in the bottom of the ninth for the final out in a 3-2 victory over the Angels.

With the win, the Mariners took two of three in the series and improved to 81-65 on the season.

The Mariners got another solid if not completely efficient outing from Luis Castillo. Making his 30th start of the season, he pitched six innings, allowing two runs on three hits with three walks and eight strikeouts to improve to 13-7 on the season.

He allowed a solo homer to Brett Phillips in the third inning. The Mariners answered with a run in the bottom of the inning on Julio Rodriguez’s two-out double off the wall in left field that scored Josh Rojas.

The Angels retook the lead in the fourth on a Brandon Drury double that scored Zach Neto from first base.

But the Angels bullpen, which started and finished the game, couldn’t hold the lead. Ty France started off the inning by wearing a fastball from lefty Jose Suarez off the elbow for a leadoff base runner.

Suarez came back to strike out pinch-hitter Dylan Moore and J.P. Crawford. With Rodriguez coming to the plate, Angels manager Phil Nevin opted to intentionally walk him to put the go-ahead run on base and move the tying run to second. He also brought in right-hander Jimmy Herget to face switch-hitter Cal Raleigh.

The move backfired as Raleigh lined a single to right allowed France to score from second, just beating the throw home. Teoscar Hernandez put the Mariners ahead with a hard one-hop ground ball up the middle that Neto, who started at shortstop, couldn’t handle.

