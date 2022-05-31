BALTIMORE — When the Mariners starting lineup for Tuesday’s series opener vs. the Orioles was released about four hours before first pitch at Camden Yards, Kyle Lewis was noticeably absent from it.

After being scratched from the starting lineup on Sunday at T-Mobile Park and unavailable to even pinch hit, Lewis being out for a second straight game led to immediate speculation that his troublesome right knee, which has had at least three surgeries and has cost him parts of four different seasons, had flared up again.

But the knee, which will always be an issue moving forward, wasn’t the reason he was out of the lineup. It stems from a wayward slider from Jose Urquidy that hit him in the fifth inning of Saturday night’s win over the Astros.

“The ball hit him in the shoulder and then kind of ricocheted and hit him in the head,” manager Scott Servais said.

Lewis remained in the game after getting hit, going first to third on Taylor Trammell’s double to right field and later scoring on Ty France’s single up the middle. But he was pinch hit for with Dylan Moore in the eighth inning.

Lewis felt some effects of getting hit on Sunday morning and was scratched from the lineup. He’s still wasn’t feeling great after an off day on Monday.

“We’ll have to see where he’s at,” Servais said. “Does he need to go on the concussion-protocol injured list or not? It’s kind of what we’re deciding right now.”

The concussion injured list is a seven-day minimum. The Mariners can retroactive the start of the seven-day minimum for three days.

“We’ll probably make a clear decision on whether he will be on the IL or not, tomorrow,” Servais said. “But that’s why he’s not in the lineup.”

Servais didn’t expect that he could use Lewis, who didn’t participate in any on-field workouts before the game, as a pinch-hitter.

“It’s doubtful that he will be available tonight,” Servais said. “So that’s where we’re at. It’s unfortunate for him. He is swinging the bat so well and I think everybody agrees our lineup is so different when he’s in there. Getting him going and hitting the ball like he was, it’s disheartening not having him available, but we’ll see how he feels going forward.”

Lewis and Servais texted back and forth in the morning to see if he was feeling well enough to play.

“I was hoping that he would feel better coming in today,” Servais said. “But he doesn’t feel great. So we had to pull him out of the lineup and reevaluate where we take it from there. I don’t want to go into details on it too much. But he doesn’t feel right so we’ve got to take the right precautions.”

