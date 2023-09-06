CINCINNATI — This was more like the brand of baseball that got the Mariners here, back in the thick of the postseason hunt.

Mike Ford, J.P. Crawford and Cal Raleigh all homered, the bullpen was nearly flawless late, and the Mariners snapped a three-game losing skid with an 8-4 victory over the Reds to avoid a series sweep Wednesday night at Great American Ball Park.

The Mariners (78-61) continue their 10-game, 10-day trip in Tampa Bay on Thursday to open a pivotal four-game series between two of the top teams in the American League.

Luis Castillo is scheduled to start the series opener against the Rays (83-55), who all counter with right-hander Zack Littell.

The Mariners built some momentum for the weekend with a mini home run derby early Wednesday.

Advertising

Ford hit a 400-foot blast out to right field, a two-run shot off Reds rookie right-hander Lyon Richardson. He stood an admiring the flight of the ball in the second inning, giving the Mariners a 2-0 lead.

The Mariners added five more runs in the fourth.

Ty France doubled down the left-field line to score Eugenio Suarez from first.

After a Josh Rojas walk, Crawford turned on a 97-mph on the inner half and sent it way out, a 382-foot homer. It was his 15th of the season, continuing his unexpected power surge.

Two batters later, Raleigh hit a line-drive rocket that just cleared the wall in right field, estimated at 107.5 mph off the bat. It would have been a homer in just seven of 30 big-league parks, but the Mariners were on the other end of that in Tuesday’s deflating loss when the bullpen coughed up a four-run lead.

The bullpen was back to form Wednesday.

The Mariners needed a strong start Wednesday, and Logan Gilbert was sharp early, helping the Mariners built a 7-1 lead through five innings.

Gilbert ran into trouble in the sixth inning, and Matt Brash was called on in relief with two runners on and only one out.

Advertising

After allowing a Noelvi Marte single, Brash got a strikeout and a groundout to strand the bases loaded in the sixth.

Gabe Speier pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning, and Justin Topa pitched a scoreless eighth.

In the ninth, Andres Muñoz allowed a one-out homer to Will Benson, on an 0-2 pitch, but he struck out Spencer Steer to end it.

France had made it 8-3 with an RBI single in the seventh inning. He finished with two hits, two walks, two RBI and two runs, and Raleigh added three hits and a walk.

Gilbert struck out nine over 5.1 innings, allowing three runs on seven hits with two walks.

For the record, the Mariners did not hit a batter Wednesday, after plunking Reds batters seven times in the first two games of the series. Seattle pitchers had entered the series with the fewest number of hit batters in MLB this season.

The Reds (73-69) managed to win the series, and stay in contention for an NL wild-card berth, despite missing four pitchers who were placed on the COVID list over the weekend. They were also missing several key position players — notably, Joey Votto and Jonathan India.